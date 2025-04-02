Coroner’s inquest into 2019 Ottawa bus crash deaths set to begin today

A coroner’s inquest into a 2019 Ottawa bus crash that killed three people is set to begin today.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Judy Booth, Bruce Thomlinson and Anthonia Van Beek.

All three died after a double-decker bus operated by OC Transpo hopped a curb and struck a shelter at the Westboro transit station on Jan. 11, 2019.

Nearly two dozen others were injured in the crash as the shelter’s awning carved into the upper level of the bus and crushed a number of seats.

The bus driver was acquitted of all criminal charges in the case in 2021.

The coroner’s inquest is expected to last 21 days, after which the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2025.

The Canadian Press