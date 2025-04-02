Dana White’s UFC and Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta joining forces in partnership

FILE - A UFC logo stands outside the arena, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, file)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2025 12:07 pm.

Last Updated April 2, 2025 12:46 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — UFC is joining up with Facebook’s parent company Meta in a deal that will bring mixed martial arts to more fans around the world.

The companies said Wednesday that their multiyear partnership will give UFC the ability to use Meta’s technology platforms, services, and products, including Meta AI, Meta Glasses, Meta Quest, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads, so that UFC fans have more ways to view its content.

Meta and UFC, whose parent company is TKO Group, said they will work together to incorporate Meta’s AI glasses into UFC events.

“Meta has the greatest minds in tech and they are going to take fan engagement to the next level,” UFC President and CEO Dana White said in a statement.

White mentioned that Meta is already working on some innovations for a new fighter rankings system.

The deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed, will also see the Meta brand appear in UFC’s Octagon, as well as across numerous broadcasts. Meta’s social media platform Threads will feature exclusive original UFC content.

“I love this sport and I’m looking forward to working with the UFC to let fans experience it in new ways,” Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts and posted about completing his first jiu jitsu tournament in 2023. That same year, there were talks of him and Tesla CEO Elon Musk squaring off in a “cage match,” but the event never happened.

Zuckerberg and White are no strangers to each other, with White joining Meta’s board of directors in January.

Both Zuckerberg and White are among the many high profile business figures within the orbit of President Donald Trump. After Trump won reelection in November, Zuckerberg dined at the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and Meta donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund. Other Big Tech companies such as Amazon have donated similar amounts.

Trump is a longtime UFC fan and frequent attendee of major fights. His ties with White date back to 2001, when White hosted a UFC at the Republican’s former casino-hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Trump Taj Mahal. Trump has also appeared with White at UFC matches over the years, especially in his 2024 campaign as part of efforts to appeal to younger male voters.

White has had speaking roles at the 2016, 2020 and 2024 Republican conventions and appeared on stage at Trump’s election victory party in November.

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. rose slightly in midday trading, while shares of TKO Group Holdings Inc. climbed more than 2%.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Could Canada and the U.S. strike a zero tariff deal? Ford says Carney is open to idea

Could a devastating trade war be resolved by both the United States and Canada dropping all tariffs altogether?Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney about that prospect...

3h ago

'Liberation Day': A timeline of Donald Trump's trade war with Canada

For over a year before the November 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump had been signalling he planned to impose across-the-board tariffs if he won the United States presidency. Trump was elected...

1h ago

Wintry, messy weather hits Toronto and GTA on Wednesday

With some areas of the province still feeling the effects of a potent storm that resulted in widespread power outages, another wintry system has made its way to Ontario, and it's expected to be messy once...

1h ago

Former Toronto apartment superintendent wanted in $50K rental fraud case

A woman and former apartment superintendent is wanted and faces charges in a fraud case in which she allegedly conned renters of more than $50,000. Toronto police said between Jan. 1, 2024, and Aug....

4h ago

Top Stories

Could Canada and the U.S. strike a zero tariff deal? Ford says Carney is open to idea

Could a devastating trade war be resolved by both the United States and Canada dropping all tariffs altogether?Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney about that prospect...

3h ago

'Liberation Day': A timeline of Donald Trump's trade war with Canada

For over a year before the November 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump had been signalling he planned to impose across-the-board tariffs if he won the United States presidency. Trump was elected...

1h ago

Wintry, messy weather hits Toronto and GTA on Wednesday

With some areas of the province still feeling the effects of a potent storm that resulted in widespread power outages, another wintry system has made its way to Ontario, and it's expected to be messy once...

1h ago

Former Toronto apartment superintendent wanted in $50K rental fraud case

A woman and former apartment superintendent is wanted and faces charges in a fraud case in which she allegedly conned renters of more than $50,000. Toronto police said between Jan. 1, 2024, and Aug....

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:49
Ford: Trump's 'Liberation Day' will be "Termination Day' for American employees

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming tariff announcement could spell doom for American jobs. Ford added that Canada and the United States should working together rather than against each other.

3h ago

1:24
Ford: Canada open to zero-tariff deal with the U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney ahead of President Donald Trump’s Liberation Day announcement. Ford suggested that Carney told him a zero-tariff situation was possible if Trump agreed to drop all tariffs.

3h ago

2:30
Remembering the life and career of Val Kilmer

Legendary actor Val Kilmer has passed away at the age of 65. Stephanie Elam looks back at Kilmer's star-studded career, both on and off the screen.

4h ago

2:33
Liberals looking to gain support in Manitoba

CityNews' political specialist Glen McGregor is in Manitoba following along with Mark Carney as the Liberal leader looks to drum up support in that province.

14h ago

1:36
Daylight shooting in Brampton plaza leaves one man dead

Police say a man is dead after multiple shots rang out in the parking lot of a busy plaza. Michelle Mackey is in Brampton speaking to witnesses and police.

16h ago

More Videos