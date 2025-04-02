Video appears to show 4 suspects wanted by police forcing their way into King township home

York Regional Police officers say they’re looking for four male suspects after several gunshots were fired during a recent home invasion in the township of King.

According to a statement issued by the service on Wednesday, the incident happened on March 27 just after 11 p.m. at a house near Highway 27 and Lloydtown-Aurora Road south of Schomberg.

A 20-second video released with the statement appeared to show the four suspects dressed in black and wearing face masks going onto a deck past a small baby gate.

A secondary, close-up video captured one of the suspects holding onto the glass deck wall and violently kicking at a door before two others joined in.

As the four suspects entered, at least one of them appeared to be holding a firearm.

The statement said a victim was “confronted and a struggle ensued.” Investigators said at least four gunshots were fired during the incident.

They added nothing was stolen nor were any demands made. There were no reports of physical injuries.

Officers said the four suspects, described as being around six feet tall and having thin builds, then made their way to a black SUV parked on Roselena Drive and took off.

According to the York Regional Police open data portal, there have been 371 residential break-and-enters reported across the service’s jurisdiction since Jan. 1.