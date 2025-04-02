Video appears to show 4 suspects wanted by police forcing their way into King township home

York Regional Police officers say they're looking for four suspects in connection with a home invasion at a house in the township of King on March 27, 2025. HANDOUT / York Regional Police

By Nick Westoll

Posted April 2, 2025 10:53 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2025 11:04 am.

York Regional Police officers say they’re looking for four male suspects after several gunshots were fired during a recent home invasion in the township of King.

According to a statement issued by the service on Wednesday, the incident happened on March 27 just after 11 p.m. at a house near Highway 27 and Lloydtown-Aurora Road south of Schomberg.

A 20-second video released with the statement appeared to show the four suspects dressed in black and wearing face masks going onto a deck past a small baby gate.

A secondary, close-up video captured one of the suspects holding onto the glass deck wall and violently kicking at a door before two others joined in.

Related:

As the four suspects entered, at least one of them appeared to be holding a firearm.

The statement said a victim was “confronted and a struggle ensued.” Investigators said at least four gunshots were fired during the incident.

They added nothing was stolen nor were any demands made. There were no reports of physical injuries.

Officers said the four suspects, described as being around six feet tall and having thin builds, then made their way to a black SUV parked on Roselena Drive and took off.

According to the York Regional Police open data portal, there have been 371 residential break-and-enters reported across the service’s jurisdiction since Jan. 1.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Could Canada and the U.S. strike a zero tariff deal? Ford says Carney is open to idea

Could a devastating trade war be resolved by both the United States and Canada dropping all tariffs altogether?Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney about that prospect...

43m ago

Former Toronto apartment superintendent wanted in $50K rental fraud case

A woman and former apartment superintendent is wanted and faces charges in a fraud case in which she allegedly conned renters of more than $50,000. Toronto police said between Jan. 1, 2024, and Aug....

1h ago

Red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park destroyed in fire

The iconic red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park has been destroyed in a fire. Canoe Landing Park is located at Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way and can be observed from the Gardiner Expressway. Toronto...

42m ago

Scarborough subway extension tunnelling stalled near Highway 401 for months

As work continues building out a suite of provincial transit expansion projects in the Toronto area, it appears the massive machine responsible for tunnelling the future Scarborough subway extension hasn't...

18m ago

Top Stories

Could Canada and the U.S. strike a zero tariff deal? Ford says Carney is open to idea

Could a devastating trade war be resolved by both the United States and Canada dropping all tariffs altogether?Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney about that prospect...

43m ago

Former Toronto apartment superintendent wanted in $50K rental fraud case

A woman and former apartment superintendent is wanted and faces charges in a fraud case in which she allegedly conned renters of more than $50,000. Toronto police said between Jan. 1, 2024, and Aug....

1h ago

Red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park destroyed in fire

The iconic red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park has been destroyed in a fire. Canoe Landing Park is located at Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way and can be observed from the Gardiner Expressway. Toronto...

42m ago

Scarborough subway extension tunnelling stalled near Highway 401 for months

As work continues building out a suite of provincial transit expansion projects in the Toronto area, it appears the massive machine responsible for tunnelling the future Scarborough subway extension hasn't...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Liberals looking to gain support in Manitoba

CityNews' political specialist Glen McGregor is in Manitoba following along with Mark Carney as the Liberal leader looks to drum up support in that province.

12h ago

2:09
Spadina streetcar is back after months of replacement buses

Commuters heading downtown can breathe a sigh of relief as Spadina streetcar routes are officially back in service. It’s the long awaited return after months of disruption that began last June.

13h ago

1:36
Daylight shooting in Brampton plaza leaves one man dead

Police say a man is dead after multiple shots rang out in the parking lot of a busy plaza. Michelle Mackey is in Brampton speaking to witnesses and police.

13h ago

2:50
Mixed precipitation expected Wednesday before warming up

Rain and freezing rain expected on Wednesday before warming up significantly on Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:12
More repairs on Gardiner Expressway begin next week

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner Expressway will be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year starting April 7th, when the city begins critical repair work on five bridges. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.
More Videos