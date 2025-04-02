The Big Story
Signalgate: emojis, war plans, and unexpected guests
Posted April 2, 2025 7:19 am.
Last Updated April 2, 2025 7:22 am.
Ahead of the announcement on reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday, the Trump administration is looking to move on from so-called Signalgate – after war plans were shared on the commercial messaging app.
It really raised eyebrows because a reporter, not just any reporter, but the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, was added to the chat – likely by accident?
It was seen as a gaffe by some while others wonder if it was intentional.
Either way – there’s a lot more to the story.
Host Kris McCusker speaks to Christian Leuprecht, professor and security expert at Royal Military College, Queen's University.