The Big Story

Signalgate: emojis, war plans, and unexpected guests

FILE - An image of the Signal app is shown on a mobile phone in San Francisco on March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 2, 2025 7:19 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2025 7:22 am.

Ahead of the announcement on reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday, the Trump administration is looking to move on from so-called Signalgate – after war plans were shared on the commercial messaging app.

It really raised eyebrows because a reporter, not just any reporter, but the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, was added to the chat – likely by accident?

It was seen as a gaffe by some while others wonder if it was intentional.

Either way – there’s a lot more to the story.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Christian Leuprecht, professor and security expert at Royal Military College, Queen’s University.

Wintry, messy weather to hit Toronto and GTA on Wednesday. Here's when it will start

With some areas of the province still feeling the effects of a potent storm that resulted in widespread power outages, another wintry system is making its way to Ontario, and it will be messy once again. As...

2h ago

Red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park destroyed in fire

The iconic red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park has been destroyed in a fire. Canoe Landing Park is located at Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way and can be observed from the Gardiner Expressway. Toronto...

4m ago

All eyes are on Trump today as trade war continues to dominate election campaign

OTTAWA — All eyes are on U.S. President Donald Trump as he prepares to hit multiple countries with "reciprocal" tariffs. Liberal Leader Mark Carney is pausing his campaign to take part in meetings in...

2h ago

Val Kilmer, 'Top Gun' and Batman star with an intense approach, dies at 65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Val Kilmer, the brooding, versatile actor who played fan favorite Iceman in “Top Gun,” donned a voluminous cape as Batman in “Batman Forever” and portrayed Jim Morrison in...

1h ago

