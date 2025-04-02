State of economywide tariffs on Canada unclear as Trump’s global trade war escalates

WASHINGTON — As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to unveil his so-called “liberation day” plan to hit multiple countries with tariffs, it’s still not clear whether a temporary pause on separate economywide duties on Canada will be lifted.

In early March, Trump imposed — then partially paused — 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy, on Canada and Mexico.

Trump linked those duties to the flow of fentanyl but U.S. government data shows that only a very small amount of the drug is seized at the northern border.

The president had said those fentanyl-related tariffs would return today — but the White House indicated earlier this week that no decision had been made.

When asked about the levies Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said she’d let the president speak to the specifics today.

The confusion about those tariffs adds to growing uncertainty about Trump’s efforts to upend global trade.

The world will be watching as the president discusses his reciprocal tariff agenda at the White House around 4 p.m. ET today.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is pausing his federal election campaign to take part in meetings in Ottawa as prime minister ahead of the announcement on U.S. tariffs.

Trump has said he will impose reciprocal tariffs by increasing U.S. duties to match the tax rates other countries charge on imports.

It’s not clear what the latest levies could mean for Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2025.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press