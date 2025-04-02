Broadcast executive Stewart Johnston named 15th commissioner of the CFL

Stewart Johnston is the new CFL commissioner.

The league made the move official Wednesday morning, introducing Johnston as its 15th commissioner. He succeeds Randy Ambrosie, who announced in October his intention to retire in 2025 once his successor was chosen.

Johnston has served as president of TSN since 2010. He will assume his role April 24.

“I am deeply humbled and profoundly honoured by this incredible opportunity,” Johnston said in a statement. “Long before I worked with TSN and RDS to broadcast the CFL, I was a fan.

“Growing up, I sat with family and friends, watching the legends of the game. I’ve loved working closely with this league, getting to know its stars and being a part of the most unforgettable celebration in Canadian sports — Grey Cup Week. To think that I will present that iconic trophy to this year’s winners in Winnipeg this November is a dream come true.”

Johnston’s appointment wasn’t a surprise as two sources told The Canadian Press on Tuesday that Johnston had emerged as the top candidate to replace Ambrosie.

Johnston, a 54-year-old Toronto native who grew up in Ottawa, graduated from Queen’s University with a business degree. He began working at TSN in 1997 as an intern and was eventually promoted to vice-president of programming in 2006.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Stewart as our next commissioner,” said CFL board chairman Scott Banda. “What he has built at Bell Media is nothing short of remarkable.

“His in-depth familiarity with sports business in Canada and his lengthy history of success in the media industry and as an executive made him the ideal candidate for commissioner.”

In January, Johnston was ranked No. 57 on The Hockey News’ top-100 people of power and influence in hockey.

The hiring is notable given the CFL’s current broadcast agreement with TSN, which runs through 2026. The deal is reportedly worth $50 million annually, and the CFL also has an American broadcast contract with CBS Sports Network, which is set to expire in the same year.

Ambrosie, a 62-year-old Winnipeg native who played nine seasons (1985-93) as an offensive lineman with Calgary, Toronto, and Edmonton, was named the league’s 14th commissioner on July 5, 2017, succeeding Jeffrey Orridge.

His seven-plus-year tenure is the second-longest behind the late Jake Gaudaur (1968-84). He will remain in the role until Johnston officially takes office later this month.

Ambrosie’s October retirement announcement was surprising, particularly after his 2023 Grey Cup address, where he said he had no immediate plans to step down. It was widely expected he would remain at least through 2026, when the broadcast deals expire.

By retiring sometime in 2025, Ambrosie felt he was giving his successor enough time to acclimate to the role and prepare for negotiations on new TV deals. In May 2022, the CFL and CFL Players’ Association agreed to a seven-year collective bargaining agreement, though it can be reopened once the new broadcast contracts are signed.

“On behalf of the Canadian football community, I’d like to extend our gratitude to Randy,” said Banda. “Over the past seven-and-a-half years, he laid an extremely solid foundation for our game and league.

“It is on that bedrock that we now entrust Stewart with the task of taking the CFL to new heights.”

During Ambrosie’s tenure, the league solidified ownership situations with the B.C. Lions (Amar Doman), Montreal Alouettes (Pierre Karl Peladeau) and Edmonton Elks (Larry Thompson). Currently, all nine franchises appear to be on solid footing.

The 2025 and 2026 Grey Cup games will be held in Winnipeg and Calgary, respectively.

“It’s been wonderful to see how far the league has come, with special thanks to Randy’s stewardship,” Johnston said. “”But it’s the future that excites me.

“It’s what’s to come that inspires me. As we look ahead, our mission is clear: to grow the game of football, to enhance the entertainment experience for our fans, and to ensure the sustainability and success of our league for generations to come.”