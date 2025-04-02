Broadcast executive Stewart Johnston named 15th commissioner of the CFL

Stewart Johnston is shown in this recent handout photo. The CFL has hired Johnston as its new commissioner. The league made the move official Wednesday morning, introducing Johnston as its 15th commissioner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted April 2, 2025 10:23 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2025 10:29 am.

Stewart Johnston is the new CFL commissioner.

The league made the move official Wednesday morning, introducing Johnston as its 15th commissioner. He succeeds Randy Ambrosie, who announced in October his intention to retire in 2025 once his successor was chosen.

Johnston has served as president of TSN since 2010. He will assume his role April 24.

“I am deeply humbled and profoundly honoured by this incredible opportunity,” Johnston said in a statement. “Long before I worked with TSN and RDS to broadcast the CFL, I was a fan.

“Growing up, I sat with family and friends, watching the legends of the game. I’ve loved working closely with this league, getting to know its stars and being a part of the most unforgettable celebration in Canadian sports — Grey Cup Week. To think that I will present that iconic trophy to this year’s winners in Winnipeg this November is a dream come true.”

Johnston’s appointment wasn’t a surprise as two sources told The Canadian Press on Tuesday that Johnston had emerged as the top candidate to replace Ambrosie.

Johnston, a 54-year-old Toronto native who grew up in Ottawa, graduated from Queen’s University with a business degree. He began working at TSN in 1997 as an intern and was eventually promoted to vice-president of programming in 2006.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Stewart as our next commissioner,” said CFL board chairman Scott Banda. “What he has built at Bell Media is nothing short of remarkable.

“His in-depth familiarity with sports business in Canada and his lengthy history of success in the media industry and as an executive made him the ideal candidate for commissioner.”

In January, Johnston was ranked No. 57 on The Hockey News’ top-100 people of power and influence in hockey.

The hiring is notable given the CFL’s current broadcast agreement with TSN, which runs through 2026. The deal is reportedly worth $50 million annually, and the CFL also has an American broadcast contract with CBS Sports Network, which is set to expire in the same year.

Ambrosie, a 62-year-old Winnipeg native who played nine seasons (1985-93) as an offensive lineman with Calgary, Toronto, and Edmonton, was named the league’s 14th commissioner on July 5, 2017, succeeding Jeffrey Orridge.

His seven-plus-year tenure is the second-longest behind the late Jake Gaudaur (1968-84). He will remain in the role until Johnston officially takes office later this month.

Ambrosie’s October retirement announcement was surprising, particularly after his 2023 Grey Cup address, where he said he had no immediate plans to step down. It was widely expected he would remain at least through 2026, when the broadcast deals expire.

By retiring sometime in 2025, Ambrosie felt he was giving his successor enough time to acclimate to the role and prepare for negotiations on new TV deals. In May 2022, the CFL and CFL Players’ Association agreed to a seven-year collective bargaining agreement, though it can be reopened once the new broadcast contracts are signed.

“On behalf of the Canadian football community, I’d like to extend our gratitude to Randy,” said Banda. “Over the past seven-and-a-half years, he laid an extremely solid foundation for our game and league.

“It is on that bedrock that we now entrust Stewart with the task of taking the CFL to new heights.”

During Ambrosie’s tenure, the league solidified ownership situations with the B.C. Lions (Amar Doman), Montreal Alouettes (Pierre Karl Peladeau) and Edmonton Elks (Larry Thompson). Currently, all nine franchises appear to be on solid footing.

The 2025 and 2026 Grey Cup games will be held in Winnipeg and Calgary, respectively.

“It’s been wonderful to see how far the league has come, with special thanks to Randy’s stewardship,” Johnston said. “”But it’s the future that excites me. 

“It’s what’s to come that inspires me. As we look ahead, our mission is clear: to grow the game of football, to enhance the entertainment experience for our fans, and to ensure the sustainability and success of our league for generations to come.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Could Canada and the U.S. strike a zero tariff deal? Ford says Carney is open to idea

Could a devastating trade war be resolved by both the United States and Canada dropping all tariffs altogether?Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney about that prospect...

40m ago

Former Toronto apartment superintendent wanted in $50K rental fraud case

A woman and former apartment superintendent is wanted and faces charges in a fraud case in which she allegedly conned renters of more than $50,000. Toronto police said between Jan. 1, 2024, and Aug....

1h ago

Red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park destroyed in fire

The iconic red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park has been destroyed in a fire. Canoe Landing Park is located at Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way and can be observed from the Gardiner Expressway. Toronto...

39m ago

Scarborough subway extension tunnelling stalled near Highway 401 for months

As work continues building out a suite of provincial transit expansion projects in the Toronto area, it appears the massive machine responsible for tunnelling the future Scarborough subway extension hasn't...

15m ago

Top Stories

Could Canada and the U.S. strike a zero tariff deal? Ford says Carney is open to idea

Could a devastating trade war be resolved by both the United States and Canada dropping all tariffs altogether?Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney about that prospect...

40m ago

Former Toronto apartment superintendent wanted in $50K rental fraud case

A woman and former apartment superintendent is wanted and faces charges in a fraud case in which she allegedly conned renters of more than $50,000. Toronto police said between Jan. 1, 2024, and Aug....

1h ago

Red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park destroyed in fire

The iconic red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park has been destroyed in a fire. Canoe Landing Park is located at Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way and can be observed from the Gardiner Expressway. Toronto...

39m ago

Scarborough subway extension tunnelling stalled near Highway 401 for months

As work continues building out a suite of provincial transit expansion projects in the Toronto area, it appears the massive machine responsible for tunnelling the future Scarborough subway extension hasn't...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Liberals looking to gain support in Manitoba

CityNews' political specialist Glen McGregor is in Manitoba following along with Mark Carney as the Liberal leader looks to drum up support in that province.

11h ago

2:09
Spadina streetcar is back after months of replacement buses

Commuters heading downtown can breathe a sigh of relief as Spadina streetcar routes are officially back in service. It’s the long awaited return after months of disruption that began last June.

13h ago

1:36
Daylight shooting in Brampton plaza leaves one man dead

Police say a man is dead after multiple shots rang out in the parking lot of a busy plaza. Michelle Mackey is in Brampton speaking to witnesses and police.

13h ago

2:50
Mixed precipitation expected Wednesday before warming up

Rain and freezing rain expected on Wednesday before warming up significantly on Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:12
More repairs on Gardiner Expressway begin next week

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner Expressway will be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year starting April 7th, when the city begins critical repair work on five bridges. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.
More Videos