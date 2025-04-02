Wintry, messy weather to hit Toronto and GTA on Wednesday. Here’s when it will start

A patchwork of weather warnings is blanketing Ontario, as Environment Canada calls for possible torrential downpours in the south and blistering temperatures to the north and east. A person leaps past water flooding an intersection as heavy rain pours down in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 2, 2025 6:42 am.

With some areas of the province still feeling the effects of a potent storm that resulted in widespread power outages, another wintry system is making its way to Ontario, and it will be messy once again.

As of Wednesday, much of the province was under weather warnings and watches, with a rainfall warning and special weather statement in place for Toronto. Areas such as Halton Hills-Milton, Kitchener, Barrie, Caledon and Guelph, among others, were under freezing rain warnings for the day.

Toronto and the GTA are bracing for heavy rainfall, raising concerns about localized flooding. Some areas could see up to 50 mm of rain, with a chance of strong thunderstorms developing in the southwest.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” Environment Canada said.

Meanwhile, colder regions to the north may experience significant snowfall through Thursday. Hazardous travel conditions are expected.

Communities still recovering from the weekend’s ice storm—including Barrie, Orillia, Peterborough, Bancroft, and Kingston—face another round of wintry weather. This next system will bring a swift burst of snowfall, with up to 5 cm forecasted.

Power utility Hydro One says crews have been working around the clock since the last storm blew through, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes.

Toronto’s weather timeline

Light snow is forecasted for the city on Wednesday at around 11 a.m. It’s expected to get heavier into the early afternoon before becoming more of a mixed precipitation along with ice pellets, followed by possible freezing rain.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy, slippery and hazardous,” Environment Canada said.

Light to moderate rainfall is then forecasted for the evening hours before becoming heavy by midnight and into the overnight, with 4 mm of rain per hour between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. The wet weather will gradually taper off ahead of Thursday’s morning commute, paving the way for a mix of sun and clouds.

The messy round of weather will increase daytime temperatures for Thursday in Toronto. By tomorrow morning, it will have reached 12 C and is forecasted to rise to 17 C for the high. While Friday will be cooler, it’s shaping up to be a pleasant day to cap off the week, with mainly sunny skies and a daytime high of 10 C.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to observe details on the extended forecast.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park destroyed in fire

The iconic red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park has been destroyed in a fire. Canoe Landing Park is located at Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way and can be observed from the Gardiner Expressway. Toronto...

4m ago

All eyes are on Trump today as trade war continues to dominate election campaign

OTTAWA — All eyes are on U.S. President Donald Trump as he prepares to hit multiple countries with "reciprocal" tariffs. Liberal Leader Mark Carney is pausing his campaign to take part in meetings in...

2h ago

Val Kilmer, 'Top Gun' and Batman star with an intense approach, dies at 65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Val Kilmer, the brooding, versatile actor who played fan favorite Iceman in “Top Gun,” donned a voluminous cape as Batman in “Batman Forever” and portrayed Jim Morrison in...

1h ago

NHL and Rogers agree on 12-year media rights deal across Canada

The NHL has reached an agreement with Rogers Communications Inc. on a 12-year media rights deal in Canada. Rogers officially announced the new contract on Wednesday. A company spokesperson said the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park destroyed in fire

The iconic red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park has been destroyed in a fire. Canoe Landing Park is located at Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way and can be observed from the Gardiner Expressway. Toronto...

4m ago

All eyes are on Trump today as trade war continues to dominate election campaign

OTTAWA — All eyes are on U.S. President Donald Trump as he prepares to hit multiple countries with "reciprocal" tariffs. Liberal Leader Mark Carney is pausing his campaign to take part in meetings in...

2h ago

Val Kilmer, 'Top Gun' and Batman star with an intense approach, dies at 65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Val Kilmer, the brooding, versatile actor who played fan favorite Iceman in “Top Gun,” donned a voluminous cape as Batman in “Batman Forever” and portrayed Jim Morrison in...

1h ago

NHL and Rogers agree on 12-year media rights deal across Canada

The NHL has reached an agreement with Rogers Communications Inc. on a 12-year media rights deal in Canada. Rogers officially announced the new contract on Wednesday. A company spokesperson said the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:36
Daylight shooting in Brampton plaza leaves one man dead

Police say a man is dead after multiple shots rang out in the parking lot of a busy plaza. Michelle Mackey is in Brampton speaking to witnesses and police.

10h ago

2:50
Mixed precipitation expected Wednesday before warming up

Rain and freezing rain expected on Wednesday before warming up significantly on Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

2:12
More repairs on Gardiner Expressway begin next week

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner Expressway will be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year starting April 7th, when the city begins critical repair work on five bridges. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.
2:42
Former Ford staffer broke lobbying rules related to Greenbelt

According to the province's integrity commissioner, Nico Fidani-Diker failed to register as a lobbyist while working for a client trying to remove land from the Greenbelt. Mark McAllister has the latest.

17h ago

2:33
Rain returns as temperatures warm up

The rain will be back midweek as temperatures are expected to warm up slightly. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos