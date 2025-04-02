A woman and former apartment superintendent is wanted and faces charges in a fraud case in which she allegedly conned renters of more than $50,000.

Toronto police said between Jan. 1, 2024, and Aug. 30, 2024, the accused worked as a superintendent at an apartment building in the Sentinel Road and Finch Avenue West area near Keele Street in North York.

It’s alleged that the woman collected rent deposits from 28 people who were looking to secure apartment units. Police said the deposits, which consisted of cash and e-transfers, were collected despite the accused’s knowledge that no apartment units were available.

The woman resigned as superintendent and moved out of the apartment building before the complainants were advised they could move in.

The financial losses totalled $54,000, police said.

On Wednesday, authorities confirmed that 50-year-old Laighnalee Asuncion of Toronto faces 28 counts of fraud under $5,000. She is described as around four-foot-eleven to five feet tall with a thin build.

Her image has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.