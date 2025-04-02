Former Toronto apartment superintendent wanted in $50K rental fraud case

On Wednesday, authorities confirmed that 50-year-old Laighnalee Asuncion of Toronto faces 28 counts of fraud under $5,000. She is described as around four-foot-eleven to five-feet tall with a thin build. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 2, 2025 10:56 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2025 10:58 am.

A woman and former apartment superintendent is wanted and faces charges in a fraud case in which she allegedly conned renters of more than $50,000.

Toronto police said between Jan. 1, 2024, and Aug. 30, 2024, the accused worked as a superintendent at an apartment building in the Sentinel Road and Finch Avenue West area near Keele Street in North York.

It’s alleged that the woman collected rent deposits from 28 people who were looking to secure apartment units. Police said the deposits, which consisted of cash and e-transfers, were collected despite the accused’s knowledge that no apartment units were available.

The woman resigned as superintendent and moved out of the apartment building before the complainants were advised they could move in.

The financial losses totalled $54,000, police said.

On Wednesday, authorities confirmed that 50-year-old Laighnalee Asuncion of Toronto faces 28 counts of fraud under $5,000. She is described as around four-foot-eleven to five feet tall with a thin build.

Her image has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Top Stories

Could Canada and the U.S. strike a zero tariff deal? Ford says Carney is open to idea

Could a devastating trade war be resolved by both the United States and Canada dropping all tariffs altogether?Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney about that prospect...

44m ago

Red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park destroyed in fire

The iconic red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park has been destroyed in a fire. Canoe Landing Park is located at Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way and can be observed from the Gardiner Expressway. Toronto...

44m ago

Scarborough subway extension tunnelling stalled near Highway 401 for months

As work continues building out a suite of provincial transit expansion projects in the Toronto area, it appears the massive machine responsible for tunnelling the future Scarborough subway extension hasn't...

19m ago

Wintry, messy weather to hit Toronto and GTA on Wednesday. Here's when it will start

With some areas of the province still feeling the effects of a potent storm that resulted in widespread power outages, another wintry system is making its way to Ontario, and it will be messy once again. As...

2h ago

