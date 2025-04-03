Atlantic premiers hold the line on retaliatory measures, citing tariff uncertainty

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston arrives at the first ministers meeting, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press

Posted April 3, 2025 11:32 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2025 4:19 pm.

HALIFAX — Even though Canada was left out of the latest round of global U.S. tariffs, premiers in the Atlantic region say economic uncertainty remains and their work to lift existing duties isn’t over.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports from most countries — and a lengthy list of higher tariffs dozens of countries will face — but a White House fact sheet said goods covered by the free-trade deal between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico were exempted.

However, Trump also said previously announced 25 per cent tariffs on automobile imports would begin Thursday, adding to existing 25 per cent duties on Canadian steel and aluminum — and on goods not covered by the free-trade deal.

Canada may have been spared the worst-case scenario, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said Thursday, but thousands of residents in the province will still be affected by Trump’s trade policies.

“We will do whatever it takes to protect Nova Scotians and our economy,” the premier told reporters. “We will work with those who remain impacted on both an individual basis and also with larger-scale programming that may be needed.” That help, he said, could take the form of loans for certain sectors and grants to assist with market diversification.

In its 2025-26 budget, the provincial government included a $200-million reserve fund to help businesses affected by foreign tariffs.

Houston also said retaliatory measures already taken will remain, including the review of non-essential contracts with U.S. suppliers, increased highway tolls for commercial U.S. vehicles, and the removal of American alcohol from Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. stores.

The premier addressed the latest move by Trump during a news conference in Westville, N.S., a town near one of three Michelin tire plants operating in the province. Tires were the province’s biggest export to the U.S. in 2024 at $1.5 billion.

“It is a fluid situation but as it stands right now there is no new bad news,” Houston said in response to a question about how the latest tariff announcement by Trump would affect the company. “Michelin is an incredible employer … and we will do what we can to support them.”

In a statement released Thursday following a meeting between the prime minister and Canada’s premiers, Prince Edward Island’s premier pledged to do what it takes to get the U.S. and China to remove their tariffs. In March China imposed 25 per cent duties on seafood products in retaliation to a Canadian surtax of 100 per cent on all Chinese-made electric vehicles.

“I will continue to work with my colleagues and the federal government until we achieve that goal, including the tariffs from China, which is a major export market for our world-class seafood products,” said Premier Rob Lantz.

Lantz said the province would continue to help businesses explore new markets. “The supports and non-tariff related measures we have previously announced will continue,” he said.

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt said Wednesday night that the economic uncertainty of the past months isn’t going away, adding that her government will continue its boycott of U.S. goods and services. “You don’t treat your neighbours like this,” she said of the U.S. actions.

Holt said Canada’s apparent reprieve from the latest round of tariffs was the result of months of relationship building with U.S. counterparts.

“I think it’s a combination of making visible to Americans how integrated our economies are, showing them how much Canadians buy from the U.S., as well as the critical nature of the products that we sell to them, for them to make their economy work,” Holt told reporters.

About 92 per cent of New Brunswick exports go to the United States, she said, adding that her government has “been doing a lot more engagement” with other countries to diversify the province’s trade relations. For example, she said, officials are in conversations with countries in Asia for seafood opportunities and in Europe for other exports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.

— With files from Hina Alam in Fredericton

Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press

