Canadian apparel company stock prices fall after tariff announcement

Canadian apparel companies including Aritzia and Lululemon saw their stock prices slide in late-morning trading as investors reacted to the sweeping new tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Aritzia was the biggest loser on the TSX at noon, with shares down 20 per cent, while Lululemon shares were down almost 12 per cent on the Nasdaq.

Gildan shares were down more than seven per cent on the TSX.

Trump unveiled 10 per cent tariffs on imports from most countries on Wednesday after markets closed, as well as additional tariffs for dozens of countries.

Canada was left out of the new tariffs but already faces duties on a variety of its goods including auto and steel and aluminum.

Economists have been sounding the alarm over Trump’s tariff policies, saying they are likely to lead to a recession.