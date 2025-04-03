Large South Carolina wildfires contained as teens charged with starting blaze with cigarettes

Resource staff conduct a briefing at the incident command post in Pickens County, S.C., on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 3, 2025 3:21 pm.

Last Updated April 3, 2025 4:19 pm.

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — Two wildfires that started lose to each other in the South Carolina mountains and burned an area over half the size of Hilton Head Island are nearly contained, authorities said.

Four teens who did not fully extinguish their cigarettes while hiking have been charged with causing the largest Table Rock Mountain wildfire which started March 21, the South Carolina Forestry Commission said.

That fire and the Persimmon Ridge fire about 8 miles (13 kilometers) away burned about 25 square miles (64.5 square kilometers) during the 10 days they were out of control in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Rain this past weekend, coupled with more humid weather, helped firefighters finally get fire breaks built and check the entire area around the blaze for hot spots Wednesday, said Mike Brod, head of the federal team helping fight the fire.

“That was no small feat for sure. There was over 60 miles of fire perimeter,” Brod said.

No injuries were caused by the fire and no major structural damage was reported.

The arrests for starting the fire were made earlier this week, authorities said.

Four teens who were among seven hikers rescued off the mountain as the blaze started were charged with negligently allowing fire to spread to lands or property of another, the state Forestry Commission said. Arrest warrants said officers have evidence the teens were smoking cigarettes and did not properly extinguish them.

The weekend rain and an additional downpour late Wednesday night were a huge help putting out the fires, but the danger is far from over.

Millions of downed trees from last fall’s Hurricane Helene remain to provide fuel to any new blaze and also impede efforts to fight fires, South Carolina Forester Scott Phillips said.

South Carolina firefighters fought nearly 400 wildfires in March. April is typically the worst month for wildfires and forecasters said the long term forecast has more hot and dry days to come.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

North American markets tank as latest tariffs heighten recession fears

Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. shuddered, and a level of shock unseen since COVID’s outbreak tore through financial markets worldwide Thursday on worries about the damage President Donald Trump’s...

41m ago

Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada will hit back against U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs with matching levies on vehicles imported from the United States. At...

21m ago

Resident of Toronto condo building worries short-term rental registrations being targeted

Residents who live in a Toronto condo building, recently the target of several complaints, worry the building's reputation is leading to increased scrutiny over short-term rentals. Abhijeet Singh, a...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich, Barber found guilty of mischief

"Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber have been found guilty of mischief for their roles in the 2022 mass protest in Ottawa. Lich and Barber were key figures and organizers in the...

53m ago

Top Stories

North American markets tank as latest tariffs heighten recession fears

Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. shuddered, and a level of shock unseen since COVID’s outbreak tore through financial markets worldwide Thursday on worries about the damage President Donald Trump’s...

41m ago

Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada will hit back against U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs with matching levies on vehicles imported from the United States. At...

21m ago

Resident of Toronto condo building worries short-term rental registrations being targeted

Residents who live in a Toronto condo building, recently the target of several complaints, worry the building's reputation is leading to increased scrutiny over short-term rentals. Abhijeet Singh, a...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich, Barber found guilty of mischief

"Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber have been found guilty of mischief for their roles in the 2022 mass protest in Ottawa. Lich and Barber were key figures and organizers in the...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Resident of Toronto condo building questions intent to revoke short-term rental registration

A resident of a building that made recent headlines is questioning a recent notice he received to revoke his short-term rental registration with the City. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

2:46
Warm and windy after morning showers Thursday

The rain will continue into the morning before warming up by the afternoon in Toronto. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

1:53
Iconic downtown canoe burnt in suspected arson

The big red canoe visible from the Gardiner is now a pile of ash and neighbours say they're hoping for a replacement. City officials say they're working on it and police say the fire looks suspicious. David Zura explains.

21h ago

2:16
Canadian and US mayors warn a trade disruption will cost thousands of jobs

Mayors representing cities around the Great Lakes region stress that trade is interconnected across the border, and a prolonged dispute will cost jobs. The mayor of Chicago says 11-thousand jobs in his region alone could be impacted.

23h ago

3:08
Spring storm brings mix of weather and flood concerns

A spring storm sweeping across the province is bringing a mix of conditions and flood concerns. Shauna Hunt reports

23h ago

More Videos