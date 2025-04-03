Oakville ride-share driver facing sexual assault charge

Photo of Hassan Ali Khan who has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged ride-share incident. HRPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted April 3, 2025 11:11 am.

A 24-year-old ride-share driver is in custody after an alleged assault in Burlington.

Halton police say a woman was picked up in the Pearl Street and James Street area on March 23 at 2:30 a.m. When they arrived at the requested destination, the driver allegedly sexually assaulted the woman inside the vehicle.

Police say the victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

Hassan Ali Khan of Oakville has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Investigators say the investigation is ongoing and believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

