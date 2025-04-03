As Canada gears up for the April 28 federal election, the Sikh Federation of Canada has launched an initiative to engage political candidates in 30 Sikh diaspora-heavy ridings across the country.

The organization has sent out a detailed questionnaire to candidates, aiming to clarify their positions on critical issues affecting the Sikh community, particularly in areas like Surrey, B.C., and Brampton, Ont., where Sikh voters hold significant sway.

Moninder Singh, the national spokesperson for the Sikh Federation, emphasized the urgency of the initiative in an interview with OMNI News.

“We understand broader concerns like the cost of living and trade tensions with the U.S., but the Sikh community faces unique challenges — extortion, foreign interference, and transnational repression that have led to violence both here and in India. These issues undermine Canada’s democratic institutions, making this questionnaire essential right now,” he said.

The questionnaire zeroes in on five key areas: transnational repression, foreign interference, anti-Sikh hate, Charter rights, and freedoms of expression and speech. Singh highlighted a surge in racism and discrimination against Sikhs, attributing it to misinformation campaigns allegedly driven by India over the past decade, with a marked increase in the last 18 months to two years.

Dan Stanton, a former CSIS officer, echoed these concerns in an interview with OMNI News.

“Transnational repression, foreign interference, and anti-Sikh hate are interconnected. The most alarming is transnational repression, which ties into hate in subtle ways,” he said.

Stanton pointed to the high-profile assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023 as a flashpoint. Nijjar was calling for a separate Sikh homeland of Khalistan when he was shot dead while leaving the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey. Three Indian nationals are facing first-degree murder charges in relation to the killing.

“We know about Nijjar’s killing, attempts on others, and possible additional murders. Last Easter, the RCMP confirmed these activities, leading to the expulsion of six Indian officials. Prosecutions are underway, but the threat persists, understandably fueling anxiety in the Sikh community,” Stanton added.

One question specifically addresses Quebec’s Bill 21, which bans public sector employees in positions of authority — such as teachers and police officers — from wearing religious symbols like turbans or hijabs. This law has disproportionately affected Sikhs, Muslims, and other visible minorities.

Following advocacy from groups like the World Sikh Organization, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, and others, the Supreme Court of Canada agreed to hear a challenge to Bill 21 on Jan. 23, 2025.

The remaining questions focus on Charter rights and freedoms, which Singh claims India has sought to suppress in Canada.

To address these issues, Singh called for a public inquiry into India’s alleged interference and violence in Canada, alongside an immediate suspension of intelligence-sharing agreements with India.

“Without understanding their networks, we can’t stop them,” he said, citing risks to Sikh activists and their families in India.

Stanton suggested proactive measures to curb foreign interference in the election, such as advisories to community members and candidates about potential foreign agents within campaigns. “Informing Canadians is one of the best defenses,” he said.

He also expressed confidence that ongoing prosecutions, including those tied to Nijjar’s killing, would reassure the public once resolved, though much of the diplomatic follow-up with India remains out of the spotlight.

As the election approaches, the Sikh Federation is urging leaders to address issues that matter deeply to the community. The federation is insisting on public responses from candidates by April 14 — two weeks before the election — warning that a lack of engagement will signal to Sikhs that their safety is not a priority.

“A non-response speaks volumes,” said Singh.

Many candidates have already committed to replying after receiving the federation’s package.

Singh also highlighted the upcoming Khalsa Day Parade in Surrey on April 19, which is expected to draw over 500,000 attendees, including prominent political figures.

“If candidates avoid our questions, we’ll confront them there. We won’t offer stage time at Gurdwaras or parades unless they engage. Canadian and Sikh lives are at stake — they can’t dodge this,” he said.