Teen girl may have meant to hurt Kenneth Lee but didn’t intend to kill him: defence

Kenneth Lee, 59, of Toronto, was fatally stabbed near York Street, University Avenue and Front Street West on Dec. 18, 2022. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

By John Marchesan

Posted April 3, 2025 2:31 pm.

A teen girl accused of fatally stabbing a homeless man during a chaotic and violent swarming in downtown Toronto may have meant to hurt him, but she didn’t intend to kill him, her defence lawyer argued Thursday.

Defence lawyer Boris Bytensky argued the girl, who was 14 at the time, wasn’t the one who delivered the deadly blow and had no more of an intent to kill than several other girls involved in the attack, including five who have pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

“Many others have resolved (their cases) on the basis of an acknowledgement that they did not have the intent to kill and so (the girl)’s intent is really no different than theirs,” he told the court on the final day of closing submissions.

Prosecutors have alleged the girl — one of eight teens charged in the case — stabbed Lee with a knife or small scissors during the attack at a parkette, which was captured on security video.

They have argued she deliberately positioned herself during the melee to strike Lee in the areas of his vital organs and would have known he was likely to die from those injuries, giving her the intent for murder. 

No knife was recovered in the investigation, but the girl was found with two pairs of nearly identical nail scissors when she was arrested, court has heard.

The teen has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and the Crown has rejected her attempt to plead guilty to manslaughter.

The defence maintains the girl didn’t have a knife at any point that night, and that it’s impossible to tell from the video who stabbed Lee and when during the swarming, which played out in three waves over approximately three minutes and 20 seconds.

If the teen did wield the nail scissors during the attack, that’s not enough to find beyond a reasonable doubt that she meant to kill, Bytensky argued Thursday, describing the blades as just over three centimetres long with a slightly rounded tip. 

“I would expect that somebody might think that they are more likely to kill somebody by kicking and punching them than they will simply by wielding this,” he said.

Bytensky noted one of the other girls can be seen hitting Lee in the head with vise grips, which he called a “much more obvious weapon.”

Court has heard Lee himself did not appear to know he had been stabbed at the time and didn’t mention any such injury to paramedics who arrived at the scene after the girls took off. One of the paramedics testified they didn’t realize the nature of his injuries until after he collapsed and was loaded onto the ambulance.

The 59-year-old died on the operating table in the early hours of Dec. 18, 2022, court has heard.

An autopsy found Lee died from hemorrhagic shock after he was stabbed in the heart, court has heard. He also had a smaller stab wound near his armpit that did not contribute to his death, as well as more than a dozen bruises and other injuries, according to the forensic pathologist who examined his body.

Dr. Magdaleni Bellis told the court it was unlikely that the scissors found with the girl would have caused the wound that killed Lee, because the blades appeared too short. The scissors could have caused the other, smaller stab wound, she said.

The Crown has argued that the girl had opportunities to dispose of a knife after the teens left the parkette, noting there are periods where the group wasn’t recorded by security cameras.

Two of the other girls were seen on video earlier in the night holding at least one knife as the group made its way downtown.

One of the girl’s friends who did not come with them and was not charged in the case testified they were part of a larger group that had been drinking and smoking marijuana at Yorkdale Mall earlier in the evening.

Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the hours after Lee’s death.

Four of them pleaded guilty last year — three to manslaughter and one to assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Another girl who was initially part of the trial now underway pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February after the Crown said it had reassessed the strength of the evidence for second-degree murder in her case. 

A verdict is expected in this case on May 30.

The two remaining teens are scheduled to face trial next month, one on a charge of second-degree murder and the other on a charge of manslaughter.

None of the accused can be identified because they were minors at the time of the incident.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada will hit back against U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs with matching levies on vehicles imported from the United States. At...

48m ago

Resident of Toronto condo building worries short-term rental registrations being targeted

Residents who live in a Toronto condo building, recently the target of several complaints, worry the building's reputation is leading to increased scrutiny over short-term rentals. Abhijeet Singh, a...

Speakers Corner

36m ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich, Barber found guilty of mischief

"Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber have been found guilty of mischief for their roles in the 2022 Freedom Convoy mass protest in Ottawa. Lich and Barber were key figures and organizers...

58m ago

'Dad, I think you won $40 million': Retired Oshawa man details cheeky OLG Lotto Max win

A 79-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont. who won $40 million through the OLG Lotto Max draw, says he initially thought he had secured a $40,000 prize before falling back asleep in the nude. Bernard White,...

5h ago

Top Stories

Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada will hit back against U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs with matching levies on vehicles imported from the United States. At...

48m ago

Resident of Toronto condo building worries short-term rental registrations being targeted

Residents who live in a Toronto condo building, recently the target of several complaints, worry the building's reputation is leading to increased scrutiny over short-term rentals. Abhijeet Singh, a...

Speakers Corner

36m ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich, Barber found guilty of mischief

"Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber have been found guilty of mischief for their roles in the 2022 Freedom Convoy mass protest in Ottawa. Lich and Barber were key figures and organizers...

58m ago

'Dad, I think you won $40 million': Retired Oshawa man details cheeky OLG Lotto Max win

A 79-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont. who won $40 million through the OLG Lotto Max draw, says he initially thought he had secured a $40,000 prize before falling back asleep in the nude. Bernard White,...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Resident of Toronto condo building questions intent to revoke short-term rental registration

A resident of a building that made recent headlines is questioning a recent notice he received to revoke his short-term rental registration with the City. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

2:46
Warm and windy after morning showers Thursday

The rain will continue into the morning before warming up by the afternoon in Toronto. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

1:53
Iconic downtown canoe burnt in suspected arson

The big red canoe visible from the Gardiner is now a pile of ash and neighbours say they're hoping for a replacement. City officials say they're working on it and police say the fire looks suspicious. David Zura explains.

20h ago

1:55
Closing arguments heard for the sixth teen on trial for the stabbing death of Kenneth Lee

The sixth teen accused in the death of Mr. Lee had their final day in court

21h ago

2:16
Canadian and US mayors warn a trade disruption will cost thousands of jobs

Mayors representing cities around the Great Lakes region stress that trade is interconnected across the border, and a prolonged dispute will cost jobs. The mayor of Chicago says 11-thousand jobs in his region alone could be impacted.

21h ago

More Videos