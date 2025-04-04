Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goals record by scoring the 894th of his career

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) takes part in the ceremonial puck drop before the start of the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks , Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2025 7:29 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2025 9:48 pm.

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin has tied Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goals record by scoring the 894th of his career.

Ovechkin scored his second goal of the Washington Capitals’ game Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks on the power play with 13:46 left in the third period. And he did so with Gretzky in attendance for the first time during this chase.

Earlier, he got his 893rd to move one away from tying and two from breaking Gretzky’s mark that long seemed unapproachable. The 39-year-old Russian superstar is now one away from breaking it with 10:56 to go in the game and six left to play this season.

On his first of the night, Ovechkin beat Spencer Knight 3:52 in, taking a pass from Dylan Strome behind the net and banking the puck off the far post and the goaltender’s back and in.

After a few seconds, Ovechkin’s personal goal song, “Shake, Rattle & Roll” by Big Joe Turner,” started blaring from arena speakers as mascot Slapshot flipped the counter in one corner from 892 to 893. Fans chanted, “Ovi! Ovi!” before and after play resumed.

Scoring in a fourth consecutive game, Ovechkin reached 40 goals for a 14th time in 20 seasons, which is the most in league history. With his second, he is at 41.

