Danish leader tells the US ‘you cannot annex another country’ as she visits Greenland

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, right, Greenlands acting head of government Múte Bourup Egede, center, and newly elected head of government, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, left, speak aboard the Defense's inspection vessel Vaedderen, in the waters around Nuuk, Greenland, Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2025 3:56 am.

Last Updated April 4, 2025 6:49 am.

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — Denmark’s prime minister is wrapping up a three-day visit to Greenland on Friday after telling the U.S. “you cannot annex another country,” even with the argument that international security is at stake.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen traveled to the strategically critical Arctic island as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks control of Greenland. He argues that Greenland, a semiautonomous territory belonging to the Kingdom of Denmark, is critical to U.S. security.

A week ago, Vice President JD Vance visited a remote U.S. military base in Greenland and accused Denmark of underinvesting in the territory.

Frederiksen pushed back against the U.S. criticism as she spoke on Thursday alongside Greenland’s incoming and outgoing leaders. She argued that Denmark, a NATO ally, has been a reliable friend.

Speaking in English, she said that “if we let ourselves be divided as allies, then we do our foes a favor. And I will do everything that I can to prevent that from happening.”

“When you ask our businesses to invest in the U.S., they do. When you ask us to spend more on our defense, we do; and when you ask of us to strengthen security in the Arctic, we are on the same page,” she said.

“But when you demand to take over a part of the Kingdom of Denmark’s territory, when we are met by pressure and by threats from our closest ally, what are we to believe in about the country that we have admired for so many years?”

“This is about the world order that we have built together across the Atlantic over generations: you cannot annex another country, not even with an argument about international security,” Frederiksen said.

The Danish leader said that, if the U.S. wants to strengthen security in the Arctic, “let us do so together.”

Political parties in Greenland, which has been leaning toward eventual independence from Denmark for years, last week agreed to form a broad-based new coalition government in the face of Trump’s designs on the territory. Those have angered many in Greenland and Denmark.

In an interview with Newsmax on Thursday, Vance repeated the accusation that Denmark has “really underinvested in the infrastructure and security of Greenland.”

He said Trump’s point is that “this matters to our security, this matters to our missile defense, and we’re going to protect America’s interests come hell or high water.”

The Associated Press









Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New and used car prices set to rise due to Trump tariffs: experts

Experts say U.S. tariffs on Canadian auto imports will drive prices higher for both new and used cars. Sean Mactavish, CEO of used-car marketplace Autozen, says prices are already rising on some used...

2h ago

China imposes a 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products starting April 10

BEIJING (AP) — China announced Friday that it will impose a 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products beginning April 10, part of a flurry of retaliatory measures following U.S. President Donald Trump’s...

4m ago

Police say robbers backed truck into Scarborough jewellery store

Toronto police say robbers broke into a jewellery store in Scarborough on Thursday night by backing a truck into it. It happened at around 6:26 p.m. at a business in the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard...

10h ago

Police seeking suspects after Hindu Temple vandalized in Georgetown

Halton Regional Police have released security of images of two suspects after a Hindu Temple in the Georgetown community of Halton Hills was vandalized on Sunday. Investigators say at around 1:10 a.m....

14h ago

Top Stories

New and used car prices set to rise due to Trump tariffs: experts

Experts say U.S. tariffs on Canadian auto imports will drive prices higher for both new and used cars. Sean Mactavish, CEO of used-car marketplace Autozen, says prices are already rising on some used...

2h ago

China imposes a 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products starting April 10

BEIJING (AP) — China announced Friday that it will impose a 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products beginning April 10, part of a flurry of retaliatory measures following U.S. President Donald Trump’s...

4m ago

Police say robbers backed truck into Scarborough jewellery store

Toronto police say robbers broke into a jewellery store in Scarborough on Thursday night by backing a truck into it. It happened at around 6:26 p.m. at a business in the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard...

10h ago

Police seeking suspects after Hindu Temple vandalized in Georgetown

Halton Regional Police have released security of images of two suspects after a Hindu Temple in the Georgetown community of Halton Hills was vandalized on Sunday. Investigators say at around 1:10 a.m....

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Markets melt down after Trump tariff announcement

North American markets suffer a meltdown, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping global tariffs. Business Analyst Kris McCusker looks at how bad the damage was.

13h ago

0:37
'Freedom Convoy' organizers found guilty of mischief

An Ontario court judge said the evidence showed that the duo routinely encouraged people to continue to remain at and join the protest despite knowing the adverse effect it was having on downtown residents and businesses.

16h ago

7:50
Carney pushing to renegotiate CUSMA

Canada may have dodged a bullet when Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on Wednesday; however as Glen McGregor reports, Mark Carney says the remaining levies against our country will pose significant threats to workers and businesses.

16h ago

2:38
Spring storm prompts flooding across the GTA

Officials are cautioning people around rivers or bodies of water after a spring storm moved through the GTA Wednesday night, flooding some streets across the GTA

18h ago

2:27
Resident of Toronto condo building questions intent to revoke short-term rental registration

A resident of a building that made recent headlines is questioning a recent notice he received to revoke his short-term rental registration with the City. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

More Videos