Europe and Canada say they’ll spend more on defense, but are cool on US demands

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, third left, attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council in foreign ministers format at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

By Lorne Cook And Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2025 6:28 am.

Last Updated April 4, 2025 6:49 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European NATO allies and Canada on Friday said they are willing to ramp up defense spending but are cool on U.S demands for the size of their military budgets, particularly given President Donald Trump’s readiness to draw closer to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

U.S. allies have spent billions of dollars more on defense since Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago, but almost a third of them still do not meet NATO’s target of at least 2% of their gross domestic product.

Trump has said that U.S. allies should commit to spending at least 5%, but that would require investment at an unprecedented scale. According to NATO figures, the U.S. was projected to have spent 3.38% last year, the only ally whose spending has dropped over the last decade.

“It is important that we all agree that Russia is a threat. If not, I don’t know why we should always increase more and more defense spending,” Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

At a summit last year, NATO leaders said Russia “remains the most significant and direct threat to Allies’ security.”

Trump’s public rehabilitation of Putin, who had become an international pariah indicted for war crimes, has disturbed U.S. allies, and they believe the decision to rule out NATO membership for Ukraine weakened Kyiv’s hand at the negotiating table before peace talks have even begun.

Beyond that, Europe and Canada were alarmed last month when the United States split with European allies by refusing to blame Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in votes on three U.N. resolutions seeking an end to the three-year war.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that his country has set itself an “objective of 3%-3.5%, and we are preparing to reach 3%-3.5%, which is about the level of American defense spending.” It was estimated to be spending 2.06% last year.

He said new funds should be spent on European rather than American equipment. In recent years, European allies placed around two-thirds of their equipment orders with U.S. defense companies.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said that NATO members are working on setting a new spending target, to be announced at the next summit in June.

But he said that “5% is of course much more than the U.S. itself spends and it’s a very high ambition and we are not ready to commit to a number at this time. Just as it’s important to spend more, it’s also important to spend more smartly.”

Lorne Cook And Matthew Lee, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New and used car prices set to rise due to Trump tariffs: experts

Experts say U.S. tariffs on Canadian auto imports will drive prices higher for both new and used cars. Sean Mactavish, CEO of used-car marketplace Autozen, says prices are already rising on some used...

2h ago

Police say robbers backed truck into Scarborough jewellery store

Toronto police say robbers broke into a jewellery store in Scarborough on Thursday night by backing a truck into it. It happened at around 6:26 p.m. at a business in the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard...

10h ago

Police seeking suspects after Hindu Temple vandalized in Georgetown

Halton Regional Police have released security of images of two suspects after a Hindu Temple in the Georgetown community of Halton Hills was vandalized on Sunday. Investigators say at around 1:10 a.m....

14h ago

Hudson's Bay closures to cause job losses well beyond the retailer

TORONTO — When Hudson's Bay closes the vast majority of its stores in June, the job losses will extend beyond the storied retailer's own workforce. Canadians working for salons, spas and other service...

2h ago

Top Stories

New and used car prices set to rise due to Trump tariffs: experts

Experts say U.S. tariffs on Canadian auto imports will drive prices higher for both new and used cars. Sean Mactavish, CEO of used-car marketplace Autozen, says prices are already rising on some used...

2h ago

Police say robbers backed truck into Scarborough jewellery store

Toronto police say robbers broke into a jewellery store in Scarborough on Thursday night by backing a truck into it. It happened at around 6:26 p.m. at a business in the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard...

10h ago

Police seeking suspects after Hindu Temple vandalized in Georgetown

Halton Regional Police have released security of images of two suspects after a Hindu Temple in the Georgetown community of Halton Hills was vandalized on Sunday. Investigators say at around 1:10 a.m....

14h ago

Hudson's Bay closures to cause job losses well beyond the retailer

TORONTO — When Hudson's Bay closes the vast majority of its stores in June, the job losses will extend beyond the storied retailer's own workforce. Canadians working for salons, spas and other service...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Markets melt down after Trump tariff announcement

North American markets suffer a meltdown, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping global tariffs. Business Analyst Kris McCusker looks at how bad the damage was.

13h ago

0:37
'Freedom Convoy' organizers found guilty of mischief

An Ontario court judge said the evidence showed that the duo routinely encouraged people to continue to remain at and join the protest despite knowing the adverse effect it was having on downtown residents and businesses.

15h ago

7:50
Carney pushing to renegotiate CUSMA

Canada may have dodged a bullet when Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on Wednesday; however as Glen McGregor reports, Mark Carney says the remaining levies against our country will pose significant threats to workers and businesses.

16h ago

2:38
Spring storm prompts flooding across the GTA

Officials are cautioning people around rivers or bodies of water after a spring storm moved through the GTA Wednesday night, flooding some streets across the GTA

18h ago

2:27
Resident of Toronto condo building questions intent to revoke short-term rental registration

A resident of a building that made recent headlines is questioning a recent notice he received to revoke his short-term rental registration with the City. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

More Videos