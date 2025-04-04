Hamilton city worker dies in 2-vehicle collision

A Hamilton city worker has died in a two-vehicle collision Friday morning.

Hamilton police say they were called to Golf Links Road near Martindale Crescent around 10:30 a.m.

A white sedan was travelling westbound on Golf Links when it collided with a City of Hamilton vehicle that was working on the shoulder.

One city worker was pronounced dead at the scene while another was taken to hospital with minor injuires.

The driver of the white sedan also suffered minor injuries and is cooperating with the investigation.