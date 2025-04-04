Hudson’s Bay closures to cause job losses well beyond the retailer

A shopper leaves the Hudson's Bay store in downtown Calgary, Alta., Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted April 4, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 4, 2025 5:11 am.

TORONTO — When Hudson’s Bay closes the vast majority of its stores in June, the job losses will extend beyond the storied retailer’s own workforce.

Canadians working for salons, spas and other service providers located within the Bay and its sister stores Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off Fifth stand to lose their jobs, along with staff hired directly by some brands to preside over beauty counters, jewelry departments or fashion boutiques throughout the stores.

People whose companies sell merchandise to the Bay and are thus losing one of their key revenue streams, could also wind up on the chopping block with the retailers’ 9,364 workers.

“As bad as it is (because of) the direct hit with the Bay employees, the implications go far wider than that,” said Lanita Layton, a luxury and retail consultant who was once a vice-president at Holt Renfrew.

She and others in the retail industry foresee a significant blow to the country’s job market when 74 Bay, two Saks Fifth Avenue and 13 Saks Off Fifth stores shutter in June, following months of liquidation sales. The current wind-down plan has left six properties alive but looking for a lifeline.

Mike Purkis, president of Caulfeild Apparel Group Ltd., estimates the fall of Hudson’s Bay will result in as many job losses outside the company as within it.

His business, which is behind the Joe Boxer, Modern English and Benson brands, slimmed down its staffing in the years before Hudson’s Bay filed for creditor protection last month.

“The Bay has been struggling for two years. You didn’t know when (its demise) was going to happen, but you assumed it was going to happen, so we realigned our business and recalibrated over the last 18 months to protect ourselves as much as possible against this,” Purkis said.

He doesn’t anticipate further cuts to his own workforce but thinks inventory management companies will likely take a hit.

These businesses ensure that merchandise makes it from the loading dock to store shelves and that it’s properly arranged.

Caulfeild cancelled their services as soon as liquidation talk surfaced.

“I assume they’re facing a big reduction in business,” Purkis said.

He also foresees job losses ensnaring people plowing parking lots and walkways, cleaning windows and even managing store infrastructure such as escalators and elevators.

Then there are the companies that relied on the retailer to sell 100 per cent of their merchandise. Purkis thinks many will struggle to find other stores willing to stock their goods even as they have trouble recovering losses from Hudson’s Bay, whose list of creditors spans 26 pages and who collectively are owed almost $1 billion.

“There are companies on that (list that) will probably not be in business,” he said. “I don’t know how certain people handle that big of a hit.”

John Nguyen was confident his company will survive the Bay’s demise, but admitted some staff may not hang onto their jobs.

The CEO of salon chain Hair Republic operates four locations, including one in Hudson’s Bay in the Rideau Centre in Ottawa and another at the retailer’s Sherway Gardens location in Toronto.

He’s not concerned about the staff at the Ottawa store because they can be shifted to Hair Republic’s other locations in the city but said some support staff will be laid off.

He’s unsure what will happen to his Toronto workers because the salon there has both an entrance through the Bay and one outside, so the landlord may allow it to keep operating when the department store closes.

When staff ask what to expect, he tries to be optimistic.

“Especially while we’re going through a labour shortage, we don’t want to spook anybody into leaving us prematurely,” Nguyen said.

At other companies, workers already have a definitive answer.

The Estée Lauder Cos. told The Canadian Press last month that staff will no longer preside over Mac counters at Hudson’s Bay come May 31, but didn’t clarify whether the workers were being laid off.

“We remain deeply committed to our consumers and employees in Canada and will carry out this transition with the utmost respect and care for our teams,” a statement from the beauty conglomerate said.

Jeremy Herman, an associate at law firm Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, said he has heard from up to 20 Estée Lauder employees who tell him they’re being terminated by the company.

He and Layton suspect the same thing could happen to workers who are sometimes hired by luxury brands to supervise their Bay or Saks departments.

“The leased shops are probably now going, ‘What happens to our staff?'” said Layton. “If they’re lucky, they’re able to put them into other stores of theirs, but there’s also a potential hit there as well.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police say robbers backed truck into Scarborough jewellery store

Toronto police say robbers broke into a jewellery store in Scarborough on Thursday night by backing a truck into it. It happened at around 6:26 p.m. at a business in the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard...

8h ago

Police seeking suspects after Hindu Temple vandalized in Georgetown

Halton Regional Police have released security of images of two suspects after a Hindu Temple in the Georgetown community of Halton Hills was vandalized on Sunday. Investigators say at around 1:10 a.m....

12h ago

New and used car prices set to rise due to Trump tariffs: experts

Experts say U.S. tariffs on Canadian auto imports will drive prices higher for both new and used cars. Sean Mactavish, CEO of used-car marketplace Autozen, says prices are already rising on some used...

28m ago

'Dad, I think you won $40 million': Retired Oshawa man details cheeky OLG Lotto Max win

A 79-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont. who won $40 million through the OLG Lotto Max draw, says he initially thought he had secured a $40,000 prize before falling back asleep in the nude. Bernard White,...

13h ago

Top Stories

Police say robbers backed truck into Scarborough jewellery store

Toronto police say robbers broke into a jewellery store in Scarborough on Thursday night by backing a truck into it. It happened at around 6:26 p.m. at a business in the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard...

8h ago

Police seeking suspects after Hindu Temple vandalized in Georgetown

Halton Regional Police have released security of images of two suspects after a Hindu Temple in the Georgetown community of Halton Hills was vandalized on Sunday. Investigators say at around 1:10 a.m....

12h ago

New and used car prices set to rise due to Trump tariffs: experts

Experts say U.S. tariffs on Canadian auto imports will drive prices higher for both new and used cars. Sean Mactavish, CEO of used-car marketplace Autozen, says prices are already rising on some used...

28m ago

'Dad, I think you won $40 million': Retired Oshawa man details cheeky OLG Lotto Max win

A 79-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont. who won $40 million through the OLG Lotto Max draw, says he initially thought he had secured a $40,000 prize before falling back asleep in the nude. Bernard White,...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Markets melt down after Trump tariff announcement

North American markets suffer a meltdown, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping global tariffs. Business Analyst Kris McCusker looks at how bad the damage was.

12h ago

0:37
'Freedom Convoy' organizers found guilty of mischief

An Ontario court judge said the evidence showed that the duo routinely encouraged people to continue to remain at and join the protest despite knowing the adverse effect it was having on downtown residents and businesses.

14h ago

7:50
Carney pushing to renegotiate CUSMA

Canada may have dodged a bullet when Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on Wednesday; however as Glen McGregor reports, Mark Carney says the remaining levies against our country will pose significant threats to workers and businesses.

14h ago

2:38
Spring storm prompts flooding across the GTA

Officials are cautioning people around rivers or bodies of water after a spring storm moved through the GTA Wednesday night, flooding some streets across the GTA

16h ago

2:27
Resident of Toronto condo building questions intent to revoke short-term rental registration

A resident of a building that made recent headlines is questioning a recent notice he received to revoke his short-term rental registration with the City. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

More Videos