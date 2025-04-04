UK police charge comedian Russell Brand with rape and sexual assault

FILE - Actor Russell Brand is seen during the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2025 9:24 am.

Last Updated April 4, 2025 10:11 am.

LONDON (AP) — British police on Friday charged comedian Russell Brand with rape and sexual assault after an investigation sparked by complaints from several women.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said Brand, 50, faces one count of rape, one of indecent assault, one of oral rape and two of sexual assault.

The alleged offenses took place between 1999 and 2005.

In September 2023, British media outlets Channel 4 and the Sunday Times published claims by four women of being sexually assaulted or raped by Brand. The accusers have not been identified.

The comedian, author and “Get Him To The Greek” actor has denied the allegations, saying his relationships were “always consensual.”

Known for his unbridled and risqué standup routines, Brand hosted shows on radio and television, wrote memoirs charting his battles with drugs and alcohol, appeared in several Hollywood movies and was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012.

In recent years, Brand has largely disappeared from mainstream media but has built up a large following online with videos mixing wellness and conspiracy theories. He recently said he had moved to the United States.

Police said Brand is due to appear in a London court on May 2.

Jaswant Narwal of Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said prosecutors carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023.

“We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offences including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault,” Narwal said.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.”

