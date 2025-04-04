Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with new sex trafficking charges a month before trial

FILE - Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

By Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2025 11:59 am.

Last Updated April 4, 2025 12:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have added two charges to Sean “Diddy” Combs ‘ indictment, expanding on allegations that the jailed hip-hop mogul engaged in sex trafficking as recently as last year.

A superseding indictment filed Friday accuses Combs of using force, fraud, or coercion to compel a woman to engage in commercial sex acts from at least 2021 to 2024.

The indictment, returned by a federal grand jury in Manhattan, also alleges Combs was involved in transporting the woman — identified only as Victim-2 — and other people, including commercial sex workers, to engage in prostitution during the same time frame.

The new charges are in addition to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges filed against Combs when he was arrested in September. They increase the total number of charges against him from three to five.

Combs, 55, is scheduled to stand trial May 5. He remains locked up at a federal jail in Brooklyn. A message seeking comment on the new charges was left with his representatives.

Friday’s superseding indictment is the second filed against Combs.

In the first, in January, federal prosecutors disclosed that their case involved at least three women whom they said Combs forced to engage in commercial sex acts. They also alleged Combs showed a firearm to a female victim during a kidnapping and once dangled a woman over an apartment balcony.

Combs’ January indictment didn’t include additional charges but modified some details of the existing ones, including adding four years to the alleged racketeering conspiracy. Prosecutors now say it started in 2004, not 2008 as the original indictment had alleged.

Combs denies committing any crimes and has pleaded not guilty to the first set of charges, which allege that he coerced and abused women for years with help from a network of associates and employees while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

His arraignment on the new charges has not been scheduled. Prosecutors asked Friday that it be held at his final pretrial conference on April 25.

Federal prosecutors allege the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer and Bad Boy Records founder used his “power and prestige” as a music star to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed “Freak Offs.”

Central to the case is a March 2016 video showing Combs hitting and kicking his then-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, in a Los Angeles hotel hallway. Prosecutors contend the assault happened during a “Freak Off.” Combs lawyers argue the footage was nothing more than a “glimpse into a complex but decade-long consensual relationship” between the two.

Combs’ lawyers contend the case should never have been brought and are fighting to dismiss a charge involving allegations he transported a male escort across state lines.

“The government has concocted a criminal case based primarily on allegations that Mr. Combs and two of his longtime girlfriends sometimes brought a third party — a male escort — into their sexual relationship,” Combs lawyer Alexandra A.E. Shapiro wrote in a February court filing.

“Each of the three charges in the case are premised on the theory that this type of sexual activity is a federal crime,” Shapiro added.

Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A teen girl set to face trial for manslaughter in the death of a homeless Toronto man pleaded guilty Friday to assault, making her the sixth accused in the case to plead guilty to a lesser charge. The...

3m ago

3 Ontario businesses fined thousands for illegally employing foreign nationals

Three Ontario businesses pleaded guilty and were fined thousands of dollars after a joint investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and police uncovered illegal employment practices involving...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big drop on Saturday. What you need to know

You'll want to prioritize filling up the gas tank this weekend. According to Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst at En-Pro International Inc., Toronto and GTA gas prices are expected to drop seven...

2h ago

Recruiters say surge in U.S. doctors looking to move to Canada since Trump election

Recruiters say there's been a surge of interest from American doctors considering moving to Canada since the election of U.S. president Donald Trump in November.  Katrina Philopoulos, recruitment...

40m ago

Top Stories

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A teen girl set to face trial for manslaughter in the death of a homeless Toronto man pleaded guilty Friday to assault, making her the sixth accused in the case to plead guilty to a lesser charge. The...

3m ago

3 Ontario businesses fined thousands for illegally employing foreign nationals

Three Ontario businesses pleaded guilty and were fined thousands of dollars after a joint investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and police uncovered illegal employment practices involving...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big drop on Saturday. What you need to know

You'll want to prioritize filling up the gas tank this weekend. According to Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst at En-Pro International Inc., Toronto and GTA gas prices are expected to drop seven...

2h ago

Recruiters say surge in U.S. doctors looking to move to Canada since Trump election

Recruiters say there's been a surge of interest from American doctors considering moving to Canada since the election of U.S. president Donald Trump in November.  Katrina Philopoulos, recruitment...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Markets melt down after Trump tariff announcement

North American markets suffer a meltdown, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping global tariffs. Business Analyst Kris McCusker looks at how bad the damage was.

19h ago

0:37
'Freedom Convoy' organizers found guilty of mischief

An Ontario court judge said the evidence showed that the duo routinely encouraged people to continue to remain at and join the protest despite knowing the adverse effect it was having on downtown residents and businesses.

22h ago

7:50
Carney pushing to renegotiate CUSMA

Canada may have dodged a bullet when Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on Wednesday; however as Glen McGregor reports, Mark Carney says the remaining levies against our country will pose significant threats to workers and businesses.

22h ago

2:38
Spring storm prompts flooding across the GTA

Officials are cautioning people around rivers or bodies of water after a spring storm moved through the GTA Wednesday night, flooding some streets across the GTA
2:27
Resident of Toronto condo building questions intent to revoke short-term rental registration

A resident of a building that made recent headlines is questioning a recent notice he received to revoke his short-term rental registration with the City. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos