StatCan’s March jobs figures to give glimpse at tariff hit to labour market

Workers stack and sort as softwood lumber is cut at Groupe Crete, a sawmill in Mont-Blanc, Que., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Statistics Canada is set to release its January jobs report this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 4, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 4, 2025 5:08 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is expected to release employment figures for March today.

Economists polled by Reuters expect a gain of 10,000 jobs in the month, and for the unemployment rate to rise by a tenth of a point to 6.7 per cent.

RBC Economics expects the economy instead shed 10,000 jobs last month.

Canada’s labour market was off to a hot start in January but cooled in February, adding just 1,100 jobs amid harsh winter weather and economic uncertainty.

The March jobs numbers will offer a glimpse of how early tariffs from the United States were affecting the economy.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders earlier this week to impose steep tariffs on global trading partners and the auto industry, though Canada appeared to be spared the worst of the duties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press

