TSX down over 800 points, U.S. markets sink for second day as trade war continues

A screen displays financial news as traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York on April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 4, 2025 9:37 am.

Last Updated April 4, 2025 10:10 am.

TORONTO — Canadian and U.S. stock markets continue to be roiled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff plans that sent several prominent indexes nosediving Friday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down over 800 points, or more than three per cent, in early trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2.6 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down more than three per cent.

The Canadian dollar was down almost one per cent to 70.36 cents US after jumping to over 71 cents US on Thursday.

Friday’s market fallout comes on the heels of heavy losses Thursday including the TSX closing down almost four per cent, while the S&P 500 closed down 4.8 per cent and the Nasdaq lost six per cent.

Trump’s steep global tariffs have sparked retaliation, including China setting 34 per cent retaliatory tariffs, and fears that trade disruptions will hit economies worldwide.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

