To tariff or not to tariff? What Trump’s latest tariff announcement means for the Canadian economy

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Posted April 4, 2025 7:12 am.

Newsrooms, dinner tables and just about everyone in between woke up on the edge of their seats the morning of April 2 – the day U.S. President Donald Trump dubbed ‘liberation day’ – but heading to bed, it was more of an uneasy feeling of ‘now what?’

A few days later as the dust has started to settle, the confusion and ambiguity, however, has not. Although Canada was not on Trump’s exhaustive reciprocal tariff list, 25 per cent tariffs on foreign-made vehicles exported to America did apply to Canadian cars.

Prime Minister Mark Carney struck back with 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on foreign-made vehicles imported to Canada, but the lines remained blurred with the Canada-U.S. trade future. What tariffs are in place, what aren’t, how many jobs are on the line, how much more expensive will cars be, and whose economy will be feeling the effects the worst?

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with principal economist with the Conference Board of Canada, Richard Forbes, who gets to the bottom of Trump’s latest tariff announcement.

New and used car prices set to rise due to Trump tariffs: experts

Experts say U.S. tariffs on Canadian auto imports will drive prices higher for both new and used cars. Sean Mactavish, CEO of used-car marketplace Autozen, says prices are already rising on some used...

24m ago

China imposes a 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products starting April 10

BANGKOK (AP) — China announced Friday that it will impose a 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products beginning April 10, part of a flurry of retaliatory measures following U.S. President Donald Trump’s...

12m ago

Hudson's Bay closures to cause job losses well beyond the retailer

When Hudson's Bay closes the vast majority of its stores in June, the job losses will extend beyond the storied retailer's own workforce. Canadians working for salons, spas and other service providers...

25m ago

Police say robbers backed truck into Scarborough jewellery store

Toronto police say robbers broke into a jewellery store in Scarborough on Thursday night by backing a truck into it. It happened at around 6:26 p.m. at a business in the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard...

11h ago

