Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Kenneth Lee is seen in this undated photo. TPS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 4, 2025 12:10 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2025 1:13 pm.

A teen girl set to face trial for manslaughter in the death of a homeless Toronto man pleaded guilty Friday to assault, making her the sixth accused in the case to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

The girl was one of two scheduled to go on trial next month in relation to the death of Kenneth Lee, a 59-year-old man who died after he was attacked by a group of teens in December 2022. 

The trial is expected to go ahead for her co-accused, who is charged with second-degree murder.

Lee was in a downtown Toronto parkette with a friend when they encountered a group around midnight, according to an agreed statement of fact read in court.

The girl was present for about two thirds of the attack and witnessed others “hitting, kicking, pushing and stomping on” Lee, court heard.

In that time, she took some items belonging to Lee’s friend, threw a small object at Lee and filmed his bloodied face while others yelled and spat at him, according to the statement.

She then left the parkette while the attack was still underway and returned about two minutes after it ended, only to find the group had taken off, court heard.

A shelter worker asked her to flag down an ambulance, which she did before leaving to find the group, court heard. Paramedics took Lee to St. Michael’s Hospital, where he died, court heard.

The injury that caused Lee’s death was inflicted during the girl’s absence, the statement said. 

Eight girls were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the hours after Lee’s death.

Five have previously pleaded guilty to lesser charges, four of them to manslaughter and one to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

A verdict is expected at the end of May for a sixth girl who was tried by a judge alone. Closing submissions in that trial ended Thursday.

The girl who pleaded guilty Friday is set to be sentenced next month.

The Crown said Friday it will be seeking a five-month custody and supervision order followed by probation. Prosecutors added they will be arguing that the girl has already served the custody portion.

