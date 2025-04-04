Toronto police have released surveillance footage of three suspects who are wanted in connection with a break-and-enter and sexual assault investigation in the city’s Corso Italia neighbourhood.

Officers say three unknown men entered an apartment near Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue on February 11, 2025 and then left the residence shortly after entering.

According to investigators, one of the men returned alone a few minutes later and entered the victim’s apartment again. This time he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim and then fled the area.

The first suspect is described as having dark facial hair in a goatee style. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket with white interior, a black collared shirt, a grey NY Yankees cap, blue jeans and white shoes with dark laces.

The second suspect is described as clean-shaven with dark hair that’s greying. He was last seen wearing dark shoes, blue jeans and a blue sweater with a black vest on top.

The third suspect is described as having dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing a mixed-coloured Blue Jays cap, a ripped blue denim jacket with a grey-coloured back, a grey shirt, black pants and black shoes. He was also seen carrying a dark side bag.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.