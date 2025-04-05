B.C. Premier to meet with Mark Carney over the soaring lumber duties imposed by U.S.

<p>In an aerial view, logs are seen stacked at Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, April 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 5, 2025 6:42 pm.

Last Updated April 5, 2025 8:15 pm.

VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier David Eby says he will meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday to discuss launching a Team Canada approach to support workers in the forestry sector in response to the latest U.S. decision on softwood lumber duties.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it has determined a combined preliminary anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duty rate of 34.45 per cent for Canadian lumber following an administrative review — more double the current 14.54 per cent levy.

Eby says the decision is an attack on forest workers and all B.C. residents, and it will also hurt Americans by driving up housing costs.

He says he will meet with Carney on Monday with plans to raise the issue directly to him since forestry workers and their livelihoods depend on the jobs which are now being targeted by the U.S. tariffs.

Kevin Holland, Ontario’s associate minister of forestry, and Ontario’s Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli, are blaming the U.S. for its plan to “drastically raise” duty rates on softwood lumber, sounding alarms about such measures could strain housing affordability for Americans.

Holland and Fedeli say that the U.S.’s decision left Ontario “deeply disappointed,” and “these unjustified and punitive measures” will drive up construction costs.

The two members from the Ontario cabinet say the province’s forestry sector generated close to $37 billion in revenue in 2022 and supported more than 137,000 jobs, and they stand firm that these duties should be lifted entirely.

Eby says he is hoping to see the same Team Canada approach be implemented soon to protect forestry workers, just like with the automotive and steel industry jobs in Ontario and Quebec.

Ottawa has slapped a 25 per cent tariff on all vehicles imported from the U.S. that are not compliant with the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement to match U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on vehicles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April, 5, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parliament Hill under lockdown, man barricaded inside East Block

Ottawa police say a man "gained unauthorized access" to Parliament Hill's East Block on Saturday afternoon and remained barricaded inside the building into the evening, as the area around Parliament Hill...

DEVELOPING

38m ago

Toronto Public Health warns of potential measles exposure at Woodbine Mall

Toronto health officials are warning the public about a potential measles exposure at Woodbine Mall in Rexdale. Officials say anyone who visited the Fantasy Fair located in the mall on Sunday, March...

2h ago

Canadian scientist wins Breakthrough Prize for discovery of hormone used in Ozempic, Mounjaro

A Canadian researcher has won a 2025 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences for discovering the GLP-1 hormone used in diabetes and obesity medications...

24m ago

Woman facing stunt driving charges after caught going 165 km/h in Brampton

A 24-year-old woman from London, Ont., is facing several charges after she was caught going almost three times the speed limit on a public street in Brampton. Peel police said the driver was pulled...

6h ago

Top Stories

Parliament Hill under lockdown, man barricaded inside East Block

Ottawa police say a man "gained unauthorized access" to Parliament Hill's East Block on Saturday afternoon and remained barricaded inside the building into the evening, as the area around Parliament Hill...

DEVELOPING

38m ago

Toronto Public Health warns of potential measles exposure at Woodbine Mall

Toronto health officials are warning the public about a potential measles exposure at Woodbine Mall in Rexdale. Officials say anyone who visited the Fantasy Fair located in the mall on Sunday, March...

2h ago

Canadian scientist wins Breakthrough Prize for discovery of hormone used in Ozempic, Mounjaro

A Canadian researcher has won a 2025 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences for discovering the GLP-1 hormone used in diabetes and obesity medications...

24m ago

Woman facing stunt driving charges after caught going 165 km/h in Brampton

A 24-year-old woman from London, Ont., is facing several charges after she was caught going almost three times the speed limit on a public street in Brampton. Peel police said the driver was pulled...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:39
St. Lawrence Market opens new north building to the public

The St. Lawrence Farmers’ Market north building opened its doors on Saturday, after close to 10 years of planning and construction. Marking the latest evolution of the market which is well into its third century of existence.

3h ago

2:14
Scarborough jewellery store faces second robbery attempt in two months

A Scarborough jewellery store owner is shaken after her family business was targeted in another robbery attempt. As Jazan Grewal reports, the owner's children were inside during the incident.

21h ago

2:31
North American stock markets sink for second day

North American markets continue to take a hit with major losses for a second day in a row. The sharp decline has Canadians wondering how long this downward spiral will last and what it means for their hard earned savings.

21h ago

2:49
Rain and cool temperatures on the way

Rain and cool temperatures is expected in the Greater Toronto Area. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.
1:36
Barrels of inspiration from student art at the Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo is showing off some one-of-a kind artworks from Toronto students to celebrate conservation and sustainability. Audra Brown with how rain barrels make an unique canvas for their environmental messages.
More Videos