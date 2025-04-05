Federal leaders set to campaign across the country today

Federal party leaders (L to R): Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, and Green Party co-leader Jonathan Pedneault. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 5, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2025 8:32 am.

OTTAWA — Federal party leaders are starting the second full weekend of the federal election campaign at opposite ends of the country.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is in B.C. while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Atlantic Canada.

Singh is set to make an announcement in St. John’s in the morning, before travelling to Halifax for a late-afternoon campaign event.

Meanwhile, Poilievre is scheduled to hold a press conference in Osoyoos, B.C. at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney will make an announcement and hold a media availability in Oakville, Ont. in the morning before heading to Toronto.

With a little over three weeks left until Canadians vote on April 28, polls indicate the Liberals are leading the Conservatives in Canadians’ voting intentions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2025.

The Canadian Press

