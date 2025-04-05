‘Hands Off!’ protests against Trump and Musk are planned across the US

FILE - Protesters carry signs and chant slogans in protest to the policies of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk across from the Federal Building in the Westwood section of Los Angeles, Saturday, March 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 5, 2025 12:16 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2025 7:24 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Opponents of President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk plan to rally across the U.S. on Saturday to protest the administration’s actions on government downsizing, the economy, human rights and other issues.

More than 1,200 “Hands Off!” demonstrations have been planned by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LBGTQ+ advocates, veterans and fair-elections activists. The protests are planned for the National Mall in Washington, D.C., state capitols and other locations in all 50 states.

The White House did not return an email message seeking comment about the protests. Trump has promoted his policies as being in the best interest of the U.S.

Protesters are assailing the Trump administration’s moves to fire thousands of federal workers, close Social Security Administration field offices, effectively shutter entire agencies, deport immigrants, scale back protections for transgender people and cut federal funding for health programs.

Musk, a Trump adviser who owns Tesla, SpaceX and the social media platform X, has played a key role in government downsizing as the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency. He says he is saving taxpayers billions of dollars.

Activists have staged nationwide demonstrations against Trump or Musk multiple times since the new administration took power. But the opposition movement has yet to produce a mass mobilization like the Women’s March in 2017, which brought thousands of women to Washington, D.C., after Trump’s first inauguration, or the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that erupted in multiple cities after George Floyd’s killing in 2020.

Organizers say they hope Saturday’s demonstrations will be the largest since Trump returned to office in January.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

St. Lawrence Market opens at new north building

The new St. Lawrence Farmers' Market officially opens its doors on Saturday, marking the latest evolution of the market which is well into its third century of existence. The long-awaited move to the...

1h ago

Ford calls Trump's tariffs 'craziest thing I've ever seen,' vows to protect vulnerable auto workers

Premier Doug Ford is vowing to protect and fight for auto workers at plants in Ontario whose jobs have become increasingly precarious in the face of devastating tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald...

16h ago

Caught in the crossfire: Michigan concerned over automobile tariffs targeting Canada

DETROIT — Glenn Stevens Jr. can look out his office window in downtown Detroit and see Canada. The view encapsulates historic automobile achievement between two countries despite a flowing river and...

1h ago

Federal leaders set to campaign across the country today

OTTAWA — Federal party leaders are starting the second full weekend of the federal election campaign at opposite ends of the country. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is in B.C. while NDP Leader...

8m ago

Top Stories

St. Lawrence Market opens at new north building

The new St. Lawrence Farmers' Market officially opens its doors on Saturday, marking the latest evolution of the market which is well into its third century of existence. The long-awaited move to the...

1h ago

Ford calls Trump's tariffs 'craziest thing I've ever seen,' vows to protect vulnerable auto workers

Premier Doug Ford is vowing to protect and fight for auto workers at plants in Ontario whose jobs have become increasingly precarious in the face of devastating tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald...

16h ago

Caught in the crossfire: Michigan concerned over automobile tariffs targeting Canada

DETROIT — Glenn Stevens Jr. can look out his office window in downtown Detroit and see Canada. The view encapsulates historic automobile achievement between two countries despite a flowing river and...

1h ago

Federal leaders set to campaign across the country today

OTTAWA — Federal party leaders are starting the second full weekend of the federal election campaign at opposite ends of the country. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is in B.C. while NDP Leader...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Rain and cool temperatures on the way

Rain and cool temperatures is expected in the Greater Toronto Area. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

2:04
Ford surveys ice storm damage in Orillia

Premier Doug Ford was in Orillia Friday, assuring residents who remain without power that crews are working around the clock. Michelle Mackey reports.

8h ago

2:25
Scottie Barnes Builds Futures with Skilled Trades Scholarships 

Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes is making an impact off the court by partnering with Skilled Trades College of Canada to fund scholarships for students pursuing careers in the trades. Lindsay Dunn reports 

13h ago

2:48
Subtle signs of support from King Charles

A McMaster Royal Historian says Canada's official head of state is showing signs of solidarity with the nation in the wake of a trade war and talk of becoming the 51st state. David Zura explains.

13h ago

1:59
Trial of teen accused in Kenneth Lee murder wraps up

Lawyers on both sides of the courtroom have now concluded their closing arguments in the trial of a teen accused of killing Kenneth Lee. As Beverly Andrews reports, the defense claims the girl had no intention to kill the unhoused man. 

More Videos