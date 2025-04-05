SIU investigating after anti-riot weapon, taser used on suspect north of Orillia

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By John Marchesan

Posted April 5, 2025 11:25 am.

The province’s police watchdog is investigating an incident involving provincial police north of Orillia

Orillia OPP say they were called about a disturbance and multiple structures on fire on Peninsula Point Road in Severn, Ont., around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say they located an individual who was taken into custody, but not before an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) weapon and a taser were discharged.

No further details were released as the Special Investigations Unit has taken over the case.

