St. Lawrence Market opens at new north building

A look at the exterior of the new St. Lawrence Market at 92 Front Street. CITY OF TORONTO

By John Marchesan

Posted April 5, 2025 7:10 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2025 7:11 am.

The new St. Lawrence Farmers’ Market officially opens its doors on Saturday, marking the latest evolution of the market which is well into its third century of existence.

The long-awaited move to the north building located at 92 Front Street East at Jarvis Street has been a decade in the making after the previous building was torn down in 2016 and the market relocated to a temporary building behind the south building. An official grand opening celebration is scheduled for May 10.

The first and second floors will be community spaces, including the farmer’s market, while the third to fifth floors of the structure are mixed use areas which have been home to Toronto court services since March 5.

A look inside the new St. Lawrence Market at 92 Front Street in Toronto. CITY OF TORONTO

220 years in same downtown area

The market first started in the area in 1803 and predated Canada’s confederation by more than six decades.

In the early years, vendors were mostly outdoors. The south market building that many people shop at was enclosed about 120 years ago.

There’s also food history found within the heritage walls. Peameal bacon was invented at the St. Lawrence Market, and the sandwiches, often piled high with bacon on fresh buns, are among the must-try items.

