Woman facing stunt driving charges after caught going 165 km/h in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police speed radar gun shows a vehicle was caught going 165 km/h in what police say was a 60 km/h zone in Brampton on April 4, 2025. X/PRP

By John Marchesan

Posted April 5, 2025 3:04 pm.

Last Updated April 5, 2025 3:05 pm.

A 24-year-old woman from London, Ont., is facing several charges after she was caught going almost three times the speed limit on a public street in Brampton.

Peel police said the driver was pulled over just after 9 p.m. Friday night in the Queen Street East and Humber West Parkway area.

A photo posted to social media shows a radar device displaying a speed of 165 km/h. Police said she was clocked doing that speed while in a 60 km/h zone. When asked about the high speed, police say she told them she was dropping her friend off at home.

The woman, whose name was not released, is facing a total of eight charges, including stunt driving and speeding. She has been issued a 30-day license suspension, and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

