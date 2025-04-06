Carney, Starmer discuss deeper trade ties in response to Trump’s tariff war

Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, speaks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London on Monday, March 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted April 6, 2025 5:26 pm.

Last Updated April 6, 2025 5:52 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he spoke Sunday with his counterpart in the United Kingdom about the fallout from the United States’ global tariff campaign.

A readout from Carney’s office says he talked with U.K. Prime Minster Keir Starmer about the United States’ “unjustified trade actions” and the need to strengthen trade ties between Canada and the U.K.

In a social media post, Carney says that “partnerships with long-standing, reliable allies matter more than ever” right now.

The conversation comes a few days after U.S. President Donald Trump launched a wave of “reciprocal” tariffs on nations all around the world to address what he claims are unfair trade practices.

The move sent stock markets tumbling worldwide heading into the weekend.

The readout says Carney and Starmer also discussed the nations’ mutual support for Ukraine in its war with Russia and the two leaders agreed to remain in contact.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

