Man, 34, accused of harassing random victim, lurking around their home and damaging property

Police have released an image of 34-year-old Joanasie Mingeriak. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 6, 2025 10:21 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man who is accused of harassing a random victim and damaging their property.

According to investigators, the suspect was seen lurking around the victim’s home near Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West on several occasions between Saturday, March 22 and Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Police say the suspect remained near the victim’s residence and caused property damage on some occasions. 

They say the victim and the suspect do not know each other.

On Sunday, police issued a news release identifying the suspect as 34-year-old Joanasie Mingeriak. He is wanted on four charges, including harassment by watching and besetting, loiter/prowl at night on another person’s property, mischief and breach of probation.

Mingeriak is described as five-foot-ten with a thin build, long dark straight hair, brown eyes and no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, a dark toque and brown construction boots.

“Do not approach if the suspect is observed, please call police,” authorities advised.

