Ottawa man charged after hours-long standoff inside Parliament Hill building

<p>Tactical police officers attend an incident at East Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang</p>

By The Canadian Press and News Staff

Posted April 6, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 6, 2025 10:03 am.

A 31-year-old Ottawa man is facing several charges after barricading himself in a Parliament Hill building on Saturday.

Ottawa police say just after 2:40 p.m., a man entered the security screening area of the East Block of Parliament Hill and began making threats to those inside.

Police say the man was isolated to the security screening area and the building was evacuated while police shut down a significant stretch of Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill.

After hours of negotiations, the man surrendered peacefully to police and was taken into custody.

Police did not release the man’s name, saying only that he has been charged with uttering threats to cause property damage, public mischief and two counts of breaching probation.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police say several packages were found in the area and were searched and cleared by police. No explosives, weapons or hazardous materials were located on the accused.

The East Block houses the offices of Senators and their staff, but Parliament Hill is mostly quiet this month due to the upcoming federal election.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police release updated photo of man wanted in Corktown sexual assault

Toronto police have released an updated photo of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Corktown last month. Investigators say a man was riding an eastbound streetcar around...

52m ago

'In a fight with one man': Trump's tariffs have autoworkers in Oshawa, Ont., on edge

For more than a century, Oshawa, Ont., has been the city of autoworkers. The decades-old Canadian Automotive Museum in the downtown core, murals depicting locally made vehicles and the city’s beloved...

3h ago

Sorry not sorry: Restaurants revamp decor, menus to showcase Canadian ties

When Grizzly Bar opens next week in Toronto, diners will have no doubt about where its owners’ allegiances lie in the trade war between Canada and the U.S. Maple leaves and animatronic bears will...

3h ago

Tariffs will make sneakers, jeans and almost everything Americans wear cost more, trade groups warn

NEW YORK (AP) — Sending children back to school in new sneakers, jeans and T-shirts is likely to cost U.S. families significantly more this fall if the bespoke tariffs President Donald Trump put on leading...

3h ago

Top Stories

Police release updated photo of man wanted in Corktown sexual assault

Toronto police have released an updated photo of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Corktown last month. Investigators say a man was riding an eastbound streetcar around...

52m ago

'In a fight with one man': Trump's tariffs have autoworkers in Oshawa, Ont., on edge

For more than a century, Oshawa, Ont., has been the city of autoworkers. The decades-old Canadian Automotive Museum in the downtown core, murals depicting locally made vehicles and the city’s beloved...

3h ago

Sorry not sorry: Restaurants revamp decor, menus to showcase Canadian ties

When Grizzly Bar opens next week in Toronto, diners will have no doubt about where its owners’ allegiances lie in the trade war between Canada and the U.S. Maple leaves and animatronic bears will...

3h ago

Tariffs will make sneakers, jeans and almost everything Americans wear cost more, trade groups warn

NEW YORK (AP) — Sending children back to school in new sneakers, jeans and T-shirts is likely to cost U.S. families significantly more this fall if the bespoke tariffs President Donald Trump put on leading...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:39
St. Lawrence Market opens new north building to the public

The St. Lawrence Farmers’ Market north building opened its doors on Saturday, after close to 10 years of planning and construction. Marking the latest evolution of the market which is well into its third century of existence.

16h ago

2:14
Scarborough jewellery store faces second robbery attempt in two months

A Scarborough jewellery store owner is shaken after her family business was targeted in another robbery attempt. As Jazan Grewal reports, the owner's children were inside during the incident.
2:31
North American stock markets sink for second day

North American markets continue to take a hit with major losses for a second day in a row. The sharp decline has Canadians wondering how long this downward spiral will last and what it means for their hard earned savings.
2:49
Rain and cool temperatures on the way

Rain and cool temperatures is expected in the Greater Toronto Area. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.
1:36
Barrels of inspiration from student art at the Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo is showing off some one-of-a kind artworks from Toronto students to celebrate conservation and sustainability. Audra Brown with how rain barrels make an unique canvas for their environmental messages.
More Videos