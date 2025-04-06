Thornhill man charged after 2 girls under 16 allegedly sexually assaulted

Ricardo Duncan is seen in this photo supplied by Peel Regional Police. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted April 6, 2025 11:29 am.

Last Updated April 6, 2025 12:14 pm.

A 41-year-old Thornhill man is facing several charges after two young girls were allegedly sexually assaulted.

Peel police say between June 2023 and December 2024, a man lured two young girls under the age of 16 and allegedly sexually assaulted one of them.

Investigators say in one of the incidents, the man used social media to engage and lure the victim.

Ricardo Duncan is facing a total of eight charges, including luring a person under 16, making child pornography, sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say they believe there are other victims out there and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

