Peel Regional Police have charged a male youth in connection with multiple sexual assaults and indecent acts that were reported in the Brampton area.

In a news release issued on Sunday, investigators said they received several complaints between December 2024 and March 2025 regarding “a male who was allegedly exposing himself and sexually assaulting females around Steeles Avenue and Financial Drive in Brampton.”

According to police, the suspect also used a motorized scooter to flee the area after committing the alleged offences.

On April 3, officers located the suspect in Sid Manser Park, near Creditview Road, while he was committing another indecent act.

“Further investigation revealed that he was also responsible for the previous reported incidents,” police said.

The youth has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of committing an indecent act in public.

He was held for a bail hearing and cannot be identified in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators believe that there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact police.