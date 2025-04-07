BoC reports show trade uncertainty takes toll on business and consumer confidence

<p>Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>

By Craig Wong, The Canadian Press

Posted April 7, 2025 10:39 am.

Last Updated April 7, 2025 11:11 am.

A pair of reports from the Bank of Canada pointed to declining business and consumer sentiment in the first quarter as the uncertainty over U.S. tariffs took their toll.

The central bank’s business outlook survey said 32 per cent of firms are now planning with the assumption that a recession will occur in Canada over the coming year, up from 15 per cent over the past two quarters.

The reading came as a smaller proportion of businesses expected sales growth to improve over the coming year, while plans for investment in machine equipment declined.

Meanwhile, the Canadian survey of consumer expectations said concerns about job security increased because of the trade conflict. The report also said that for the first time since the first half of 2024, there was an increase in the share of consumers who said they are reducing or planning to reduce their overall spending.

The reports come ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision and monetary policy report set for April 16.

The surveys were done before U.S. President Donald Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariff announcement last week that prompted increased fears of a global recession and a plunge on stock markets around the world.

Canadian, U.S. markets plunge for 3rd day as investors fret over tariffs

Canadian and U.S. stock markets are sinking for a third straight day as U.S. President Trump's tariffs stir global recession fears. The S&P/TSX composite index was trading down 825.74 points or...

1h ago

'Whatever it takes': Ontario unveils $11B aid package to shield workers, businesses from Trump tariffs

Ontario is offering around $11 billion in aid to support the province's workers and businesses, helping shield the economy from uncertainty and the effects of U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. In...

3h ago

World stock markets plunge again as Trump doubles down on tariffs

Global stock markets extended a severe plunge Monday, fueled by fears that U.S. tariffs would lead to a global economic slowdown. European and Asian shares saw dramatic losses, the leading U.S. index...

3h ago

Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agree to second-richest contract in MLB history

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract saga reached a historical conclusion early Monday morning when he and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $500-million, 14-year extension that's pending a physical,...

4h ago

