Man accused of crashing bus into Quebec daycare, killing 2 children is back in court

LAVAL — The man accused of killing two children and injuring six others when the transit bus he was driving crashed into a Montreal-area daycare is back in Superior Court today.

Both the Crown and defence are expected to argue at the Laval, Que., courthouse that he was not criminally responsible for his actions.

Prosecutor Karine Dalphond told the court in February that the Crown and defence would present the facts of Pierre Ny St-Amand’s case jointly, after two experts independently concluded he should not be held criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.

The 53-year-old was arrested after the city bus he was driving crashed into the front of a daycare in Laval on Feb. 8, 2023, killing a four-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl.

Ny St-Amand is facing two counts of second-degree murder, and assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm in relation to the other children.

The trial is expected to last a few days and will include a detailed recounting of the facts and testimony from both psychiatric experts.

Superior Court Justice Eric Downs will preside over the hearings and will make the final decision on Ny St-Amand’s criminal responsibility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2025.

