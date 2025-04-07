Police helicopter helps nab home invasion suspects: York police

Officers arrested several home invasion suspects after they were tracked by a York Regional Police helicopter last Saturday.

Investigators say three masked suspects forced their way into a home in the Arnold Avenue and Charles Street area of Richmond Hill at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, March 18, demanding car keys.

“The victim complied and a suspect entered a vehicle parked in the garage,” police said in a release. “The suspect reversed through the closed garage door and through the gate at the end of the driveway.”

Three adults were in the residence at the time of the invasion, but no injuries were reported.

The victim’s vehicle was later found abandoned a short distance away.

Investigators were able to locate the suspects on Saturday, April 5, and with the help of a police helicopter that tracked them, four men and a youth were arrested in the area of Matheson Boulveard East and Creekbank Road in Mississauga.

Police released footage from the chopper as the suspects were being trailed.

During the arrest, investigators allege a loaded firearm was recovered.

“All five males are now facing various charges, some of which are in relation to the home invasion,” police revealed. “At the time of the arrest, some of the offenders were out on separate release orders or probation for unrelated offences.”

“Three of the offenders were wanted by other police agencies.”

Police released images of the suspects (below). A 17-year-old from Quebec is also facing charges. He can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.