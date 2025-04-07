Police seek 5 teens accused of robbing Vaughan pharmacy at gunpoint

Police are looking for five suspected teenagers after a pharmacy in Vaughan was robbed at gunpoint.

Officers were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Friday for reports of an armed robbery.

According to investigators, four suspects “entered a pharmacy with handguns and demanded access to the narcotics safe.”

Police say the suspects were unsuccessful in opening the safe and fled the scene in a black sedan that was waiting nearby.

“All suspects were described as male, Black, teenaged and were wearing dark clothing,” police wrote in a news release issued Monday.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.