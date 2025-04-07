Police seek 5 teens accused of robbing Vaughan pharmacy at gunpoint

This undated photo shows a York Regional Police Cruiser. (CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 7, 2025 2:46 pm.

Police are looking for five suspected teenagers after a pharmacy in Vaughan was robbed at gunpoint.

Officers were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Friday for reports of an armed robbery.

According to investigators, four suspects “entered a pharmacy with handguns and demanded access to the narcotics safe.”

Police say the suspects were unsuccessful in opening the safe and fled the scene in a black sedan that was waiting nearby.

“All suspects were described as male, Black, teenaged and were wearing dark clothing,” police wrote in a news release issued Monday.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Give consumers a choice': Why some websites don’t allow you to say no to cookies

Internet cookies store what you search on websites. It’s not uncommon to pull up a website and be greeted with a pop-up explaining that information will or may be collected. “Most websites I go...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision

A driver has been taken into custody after nine vehicles were involved in a collision in Etobicoke Monday afternoon. Toronto police were called to Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard just after...

9m ago

Carney, Poilievre talk seniors, national parks, resource project approvals in B.C.

OTTAWA — The Liberal and Conservative leaders are both in British Columbia today, where the Liberals are promising environmental conservation measures and support for seniors, while the Tories are offering...

2h ago

Stock markets post big losses again as U.S. tariffs concerns continue

Canada's main stock index was down more than 500 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stocks also continued to post big losses after U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff announcement last week. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Give consumers a choice': Why some websites don’t allow you to say no to cookies

Internet cookies store what you search on websites. It’s not uncommon to pull up a website and be greeted with a pop-up explaining that information will or may be collected. “Most websites I go...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision

A driver has been taken into custody after nine vehicles were involved in a collision in Etobicoke Monday afternoon. Toronto police were called to Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard just after...

9m ago

Carney, Poilievre talk seniors, national parks, resource project approvals in B.C.

OTTAWA — The Liberal and Conservative leaders are both in British Columbia today, where the Liberals are promising environmental conservation measures and support for seniors, while the Tories are offering...

2h ago

Stock markets post big losses again as U.S. tariffs concerns continue

Canada's main stock index was down more than 500 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stocks also continued to post big losses after U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff announcement last week. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Why not all websites let you opt out of cookies

A consumer reached out to Speakers Corner wondering why not all websites allow you to opt out from them collecting cookies. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

2:50
Downtown Toronto residents frustrated by Ontario Line construction noise

Residents in a busy stretch of downtown Toronto are calling on Metrolinx to come up with solutions to lower the blaring noise from Ontario Line construction. Afua Baah reports.

20h ago

1:31
Weather gradually warming up later this week

Temperatures are expected to pick up later this week. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.

21h ago

3:10
Democrats, Republicans respond to global 'Hands Off' protests against Trump and Musk

Democrats are sounding the alarm over the Trump administrations choices after a weekend full of protests condemning the U.S. President. Karling Donoghue reports.

20h ago

2:57
Video of deadly attack on Gaza aid workers contradicts Israeli account of incident

A video has emerged depicting the final moment before 15 aid workers were killed by Israeli gunfire in the Gaza Strip. Karling Donoghue explains how the video contradicts the Israeli Military's depiction of events.
More Videos