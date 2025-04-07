Trump digs in his heels as global markets keep dropping over tariffs

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the White House on Marine One, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By Chris Megerian, The Associated Press

Posted April 7, 2025 7:57 am.

Last Updated April 7, 2025 8:46 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump remained defiant on Monday as global markets continued plunging after his tariff announcement last week.

He said other countries had been “taking advantage of the Good OL’ USA!” in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform.

“Our past ‘leaders’ are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our Country,” Trump wrote. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump has insisted his tariffs are necessary to rebalance global trade and rebuild domestic manufacturing. He has singled out China as “the biggest abuser of them all” and criticized Beijing for increasing its own tariffs in retaliation.

The Republican president also called on the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. On Friday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the tariffs could increase inflation, and he said “there’s a lot of waiting and seeing going on, including by us,” before any decisions would be made.

Trump spent the weekend in Florida, arriving on Thursday night to attend a Saudi-funded tournament at his Miami golf course. He stayed at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, and golfed at two of his properties nearby.

On Sunday, he posted a video of himself hitting a drive, and he told reporters aboard Air Force One that evening that he won a club championship.

“It’s good to win,” Trump said. “You heard I won, right?”

He also said that he wouldn’t back down from his tariffs despite turmoil in the global markets and fears of a recession.

“Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,” Trump said.

On Monday, the president is scheduled to welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House to celebrate their World Series victory. He’s also meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and they’re expected to hold a joint press conference in the afternoon.

___

Chris Megerian, The Associated Press




Top Stories

'Whatever it takes': Ontario unveils $11B aid package to shield workers, businesses from Trump tariffs

Ontario is offering around $11 billion in aid to support the province's workers and businesses, helping shield the economy from uncertainty and the effects of U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. In...

37m ago

World stock markets plunge again as Trump doubles down on tariffs

Global stock markets extended a severe plunge Monday, fueled by fears that U.S. tariffs would lead to a global economic slowdown. European and Asian shares saw dramatic losses, the leading U.S. index...

38m ago

Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agree to second-richest contract in MLB history

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract saga reached a historical conclusion early Monday morning when he and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $500-million, 14-year extension that's pending a physical,...

1h ago

Over 50,000 Hydro One customers without power in Ontario

About 55,000 Ontarians are without power Monday as Hydro One's 4,800 crew members make efforts to get the lights back on after last week's ice storm. The provincial utility said Sunday morning that the...

3h ago

