Arcade Fire returns with single ‘Year of the Snake,’ date for new album

TORONTO — Arcade Fire is planning its return after several years on the sidelines.

The Montreal rock act has released a new single and music video for “Year of the Snake,” a taste of their upcoming seventh studio album “Pink Elephant.”

It’s the first significant release from the band since lead singer Win Butler faced several sexual misconduct allegations nearly three years ago, which he denied. The reports led some Canadian radio stations to yank Arcade Fire from their playlists for some time.

Since then, the band has maintained a low profile, surfacing for only a few public appearances, including at the “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary celebrations in February. They performed David Bowie’s “Heroes” with St. Vincent and David Byrne.

Misconduct allegations against Butler surfaced in 2022 when music publication Pitchfork ran a story where four people accused him of inappropriate sexual interactions that included unwelcome advances.

In a statement at the time sent through a crisis public relations firm, Butler acknowledged he had sexual relationships outside of his marriage to bandmate Régine Chassagne, but denied any misconduct saying they were consensual encounters.

The music video for “Year of the Snake” features Butler and Chassagne travelling parts of the United States together, passing through Mardi Gras in New Orleans, racing down a supermarket aisle in a shopping cart and briefly visiting Willie Nelson for a game of cards.

The song reflects on themes of renewal, referencing 2025 as the Lunar Year of the Snake, with the couple singing “It’s the season of change, and if you feel strange, it’s probably good.”

“Pink Elephant” is due for release on May 9 and includes production by Hamilton-based Daniel Lanois, best known for his work with U2 and Emmylou Harris.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April, 8, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press