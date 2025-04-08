A man suffered life-threatening injuries at a gas station in Etobicoke after he was struck by a gas pump handle when a frustrated driver drove off and forgot to remove the pump from his vehicle.

Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio that the incident happened at a Shell gas station in the Burnhamthorpe Road and Renforth Drive area around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

It’s alleged that a driver had the gas pump handle in his vehicle’s gas tank and tried to pre-pay, but it didn’t work.

Police said the driver went to leave with the gas pump handle still in the vehicle when the hose snapped off and struck another driver at the gas station.

A man in his 60s was struck and hit his head on the pavement, resulting in life-threatening injuries, police noted.

The driver responsible is facing charges, including dangerous operation causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The investigation is ongoing.