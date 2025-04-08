Ontario says art museum investment is commitment to Canadian patriotism, identity

The Ontario government says a planned $50 million investment in the McMichael Canadian Art Collection is an investment in patriotism and Canadian culture.

Ontario’s tourism and culture minister, Stan Cho, says it’s important to support Canadian institutions that preserve and promote our shared history and collective identity, “now more than ever.”

He says the three-year funding plan will help the museum’s 70-year-old facility and grounds modernize and grow, and protect its $750-million collection of Canadian and Indigenous art.

Considered the home of the Group of Seven, the McMichael Canadian Art Collection includes more than 7,000 artworks by Tom Thomson, the Group of Seven and their contemporaries, as well as First Nations, Métis, Inuit and contemporary artists.

The province says the capital investment is contingent on matching funds from the federal government and private donations.

On March 3, the federal government announced $25 million for the gallery’s redevelopment. A museum spokesperson says a fundraising push is underway for additional matching funds from private donors.

Stephen Lecce, the local member of provincial Parliament for King-Vaughan, lauded a new chapter at the museum intended to inspire “learning, creativity, and patriotism.”

He cited escalating cross-border tensions that have included U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting Canada become the 51st state.

“With increasing attacks on Canadian sovereignty from President Trump, now is exactly the right time to double down on investments that promote Canadian symbols, values, and our core identity,” Lecce said Tuesday in a release.

The sentiment was echoed by Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, who said “standing up for Canada’s cultural heritage has perhaps never been more important than it is today.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2025.

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press