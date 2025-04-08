Quebec woman, youth charged in Mississauga vehicle theft

Asmaa Ouadria, 24, of Quebec, was arrested and charged with possession of break-in instruments, possession of device to obtain unauthorized use of a computer system, three counts of fail to comply with a release order and breach of probation order. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 8, 2025 10:07 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2025 10:44 am.

A woman from Quebec and a youth are facing charges in an alleged auto theft in Mississauga last month.

Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on March 29, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. in the area of Willow Way and Riverside Place, near Bristol Road West and Creditview Road.

Authorities on scene conducted surveillance and located two people who were taken into custody.

Asmaa Ouadria, 24, of Quebec, was arrested and charged with possession of break-in instruments, possession of device to obtain unauthorized use of a computer system, three counts of fail to comply with a release order and breach of probation order.

A youth was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime. The individual was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The two accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Peel Regional Police said Ouadria was wanted on separate and similar charges in Durham Region at the time of her arrest in Mississauga.

On March 21, 2025, a Durham Regional Police Service officer was struck by a vehicle while two people, one being Ouadria, were allegedly trying to escape an attempted arrest in Oshawa.

As the police officer attempted to arrest the 24-year-old woman, they say she took off in a white Mercedes. It’s alleged an unknown driver began reversing the vehicle, dragging the officer several metres, struck a parked vehicle and left.

The officer was left with minor injuries.

Photo of Assia Ouadria released by Durham Regional Police Service.
Photo of Asmaa Ouadria released by Durham Regional Police Service. DRPS/HO.
