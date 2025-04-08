Registered voters should receive election cards by Friday: Elections Canada

By Cole Fortner

Posted April 8, 2025 5:47 pm.

Registered voters should be receiving their voter cards in the mail shortly, if they haven’t already, for the upcoming federal election.

Elections Canada says those who are eligible to vote should get their voter card by Friday.

Anyone who does not receive a voter card, or if the information on the card is incorrect — such as their name containing an error — can reach out to Elections Canada.

Voter cards are needed when voting in the April 28 elected, as they list where and when you can vote, including advanced polling. Additionally, voters can look on the Elections Canada website and enter their postal code in the Voter Information Service box, which will also indicate where they can vote and where advanced voting stations are located.

When you go to vote, it is recommended to bring your cards to polling stations to make the confirmation process easier. Despite the voter card not being required, voters will be required to show proof of identity and their address. Voter cards can be used as proof of address. A full list of accepted ID is available on the Elections Canada website.

