TDSB begins suspending students for not being up-to-date on mandatory vaccinations

More than 170 Grade 11 students at 21 Toronto District School Board (TDSB) schools were suspended on Tuesday for not being up-to-date on mandatory vaccines — and that’s just the proverbial tip of the iceberg, Toronto Public Health (TPH) tells CityNews.

TPH says it began issuing suspension notices to a total of 10,157 students who are still not compliant with the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA).

“Today 21 secondary schools began active suspension,” TPH confirmed. “(On) April 8, 2025, (173 students) will be suspended.”

Beginning in the fall, TPH says it assessed the records of 24,678 students born in 2008 and found that only 26 per cent were current on their vaccines.

“Letters were sent to 18,320 students and their families whose records were incomplete,” TPH said. “By February 24, 2025, that number had improved to 59 per cent being up to date.”

But that still meant nearly 40 per cent were non-compliant, prompting the suspension notices to over 10,000 students. The notices will roll out across Toronto high schools until May. Specific dates for the beginning of potential further suspensions weren’t immediately clear.

Under the ISPA, students must be up-to-date with certain vaccinations or have a valid exemption on file.

The ISPA requires that students be vaccinated against the following nine designated diseases:

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Diphtheria

Tetanus

Polio

Meningococcal

Pertussis (whooping cough)

Varicella (chickenpox) – only applies to students born on or after 2010

Students who fail to meet the Act’s requirements can be suspended for up to 20 days, but Toronto’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vinita Dubey, said suspensions can be lifted earlier.

“Students who are not in compliance with the ISPA today can submit their records to TPH, get the vaccine, or complete a valid exemption, and can then return to school,” Dubey said in a statement to CityNews.

“They do not need to complete the full 20-day suspension. Toronto Public Health’s goal is to help students catch up on their vaccinations and avoid missing school, and it continues to offer support to improve immunization coverage across the city.”