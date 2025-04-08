Trial for accused in Quebec daycare killings to hear from second expert today

The scene outside a daycare centre in Laval, Que, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, where a bus crashed into the building killing two children. The man accused of killing two children and injuring six others when the transit bus he was driving crashed into a Montreal-area daycare is back in court today, where both Crown and defence are expected to argue he was not criminally responsible for his actions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 8, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2025 6:17 am.

LAVAL — A second psychiatrist is expected to tell a trial today that the man accused of driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare should not be held criminally responsible for killing two children and injuring six others.

Dr. Sylvain Faucher is scheduled to take the stand for Day 2 of the trial of Pierre Ny St-Amand, 53, who is accused of ramming the bus into the Laval, Que., daycare on Feb. 8, 2023, killing a four-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl.

On Monday, psychiatrist Dr. Kim Bédard-Charette told the first day of the trial that the accused was likely experiencing psychosis at the time he drove the bus into the building.

Both Faucher and Bédard-Charette evaluated Ny St-Amand separately, and independently came to the conclusion that he should not be held criminally responsible for his actions.

In response, both the Crown and defence have told the Quebec Superior Court that they would present the facts of Ny St-Amand’s case jointly, and recommend that the judge find him not criminally responsible.

Superior Court Justice Éric Downs is presiding over the hearings and will make the final decision on Ny St-Amand’s criminal responsibility. The presentation of evidence is expected to wrap up today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

6-vehicle crash shuts down section of southbound DVP, black ice likely culprit

As many as six vehicles were involved in a collision on a section of the southbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP) Tuesday morning, likely due to black ice caused by unusually frigid April temperatures. Toronto...

updated

55m ago

Man critically injured at Etobicoke gas station after driver speeds off with pump attached

A man suffered life-threatening injuries at a gas station in Etobicoke after he was struck by a gas pump handle when a frustrated driver drove off and forgot to remove the pump from his vehicle. Toronto...

3h ago

Deep freeze could make Tuesday one of Toronto's coldest April days on record

Winter isn't done with southern Ontario just yet -- Tuesday is expected to bring a sharp temperature drop, possibly making it one of the coldest April days on record for Toronto. Environment Canada...

13m ago

Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision

A driver was taken into custody after up to 11 vehicles were involved in a collision in Etobicoke on Monday afternoon. Toronto police were called to Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard just after...

3h ago

Top Stories

6-vehicle crash shuts down section of southbound DVP, black ice likely culprit

As many as six vehicles were involved in a collision on a section of the southbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP) Tuesday morning, likely due to black ice caused by unusually frigid April temperatures. Toronto...

updated

55m ago

Man critically injured at Etobicoke gas station after driver speeds off with pump attached

A man suffered life-threatening injuries at a gas station in Etobicoke after he was struck by a gas pump handle when a frustrated driver drove off and forgot to remove the pump from his vehicle. Toronto...

3h ago

Deep freeze could make Tuesday one of Toronto's coldest April days on record

Winter isn't done with southern Ontario just yet -- Tuesday is expected to bring a sharp temperature drop, possibly making it one of the coldest April days on record for Toronto. Environment Canada...

13m ago

Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision

A driver was taken into custody after up to 11 vehicles were involved in a collision in Etobicoke on Monday afternoon. Toronto police were called to Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard just after...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Local business fighting to save glamping retreat after devastating ice storm

Glen Oro Eco Retreat has been devastated by the ice storm and due to a clause in their insurance, they're paying out of pocket. The family-run business is calling on the province to help. Michelle Mackey reports.

9h ago

1:47
Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision

A chaotic scene unfolded in Etobicoke on Monday afternoon as up to 11 vehicles were involved in a massive collision sending multiple people to hospital. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

8h ago

2:26
Emergency room nightmare highlights hospital staffing crisis

Healthcare workers say GTA hospitals are understaffed and over capacity, leading to marathon wait times. Brandon Choghri speaks with a Vaughan resident who says he and his wife spent 14 hours waiting for treatment, with only one doctor on staff.

10h ago

2:21
Why not all websites let you opt out of cookies

A consumer reached out to Speakers Corner wondering why not all websites allow you to opt out from them collecting cookies. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

5:50
Industry Minister Anita Anand on the future of the auto sector in Canada

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Industry Minister Anita Anand to discuss how Ottawa is planning to ensure the auto manufacturing sector doesn’t pack up and leave Canada amid Donald Trump's tariff turmoil.

More Videos