‘Without hesitation’: Stephen Harper endorses Pierre Poilievre for PM at Edmonton rally

EDMONTON, CANADA - APRIL 07: Stephen Harper (R), former Prime Minister of Canada, introduced Pierre Poilievre (L), Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the Official Opposition, during a Canada First rally held in Nisku, just outside Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on April 7, 2025. (Photo by Artur Widak/Anadolu via Getty Images) 2025 Anadolu

By News Staff and The Canadian Press

Posted April 8, 2025 3:19 pm.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a rally in Edmonton on Monday night, where he received an endorsement from Stephen Harper, Canada’s prime minister from 2006 to 2015.

Harper said Poilievre’s experience, including his time in Harper’s cabinet, should outweigh the resume of Carney, a political newcomer who served as the governor of the Bank of Canada during Harper’s time in office.

“I am the only person who can say that both of the men running to be prime minister once worked for me,” Harper told the crowd. “And in that regard, my choice, without hesitation, without equivocation, without a shadow of a doubt, is Pierre Poilievre.”

This isn’t the first time Harper has taken a dig at Carney. Last month, he criticized the Liberal leader’s economic record as governor of both the Bank of Canada and later the Bank of England.

Related:

In a Conservative party fundraising email released in March, Harper accused Carney of taking unearned credit for steering the Canadian economy out of the global financial crisis more than 15 years ago.

While Harper appointed Carney to run the Bank of Canada at the beginning of the 2008 financial crisis, he said in the email that it was then-finance minister Jim Flaherty who made the “hard calls.”

He went on to argue that Carney does not have experience of managing the Canadian economy on a daily basis and said the man he appointed to run the central bank has been “wrong on all the big issues.”

In a statement issued to The Canadian Press, a spokesperson for Carney’s campaign claimed that Harper’s attack was an attempt to salvage Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s electoral chances in the federal election.

“In 2025, Mr. Harper is being called on to save Pierre Poilievre from a historic drop in support, but no amount of revisionist history can take away from Mr. Carney’s proven record of economic leadership,” said Carney’s campaign in an email.

Harper’s recent comments about Carney are very different from the praise he offered in 2012, when Carney was leaving the central bank to take on the top job at the Bank of England.

In a media statement issued at the time, Harper said Carney did an “admirable job” of fulfilling the Bank of Canada’s mandate through a period of economic uncertainty and was a “valued partner” in the government’s efforts to stabilize the economy after the recession.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 78, dead after tree fell on him during ice storm cleanup near Peterborough

Ontario Provincial Police say a 78-year-old man has died after being struck by a falling tree during ice storm cleanup near Peterborough. Police say the incident occurred Monday at a property on Burnham...

43m ago

China says it will 'fight to the end' after Trump threatens 104% tariffs

BEIJING (AP) — China said Tuesday it would “fight to the end” and take countermeasures against the United States to safeguard its own interests after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened an...

1m ago

TDSB begins suspending students for not being up-to-date on mandatory vaccinations

More than 170 Grade 11 students at 21 Toronto District School Board (TDSB) schools were suspended on Tuesday for not being up-to-date on mandatory vaccines -- and that's just the proverbial tip of the...

2h ago

Wayne Gretzky says he has 'no political power' over the president or prime minister

TORONTO (AP) — Retired NHL great Wayne Gretzky downplayed his influence on Donald Trump in his first public comments since the U.S. president began his second term and began making references to making...

43m ago

Top Stories

Man, 78, dead after tree fell on him during ice storm cleanup near Peterborough

Ontario Provincial Police say a 78-year-old man has died after being struck by a falling tree during ice storm cleanup near Peterborough. Police say the incident occurred Monday at a property on Burnham...

43m ago

China says it will 'fight to the end' after Trump threatens 104% tariffs

BEIJING (AP) — China said Tuesday it would “fight to the end” and take countermeasures against the United States to safeguard its own interests after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened an...

1m ago

TDSB begins suspending students for not being up-to-date on mandatory vaccinations

More than 170 Grade 11 students at 21 Toronto District School Board (TDSB) schools were suspended on Tuesday for not being up-to-date on mandatory vaccines -- and that's just the proverbial tip of the...

2h ago

Wayne Gretzky says he has 'no political power' over the president or prime minister

TORONTO (AP) — Retired NHL great Wayne Gretzky downplayed his influence on Donald Trump in his first public comments since the U.S. president began his second term and began making references to making...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
What Canadians should expect when crossing the U.S. border

With Ottawa updating its travel guidance to the U.S., experts share their advice on what Canadians should expect when heading to the border. Afua Baah reports.

5h ago

5:19
Canadian business owners on tiny Australian island hit by Trump's tariffs

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Canadian couple Rachel Evans and Jesse Schiller, who are likely the only business owners on a relatively anonymous Australian island to be directly affected by Trump's tariffs.

6h ago

1:47
Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision

A chaotic scene unfolded in Etobicoke on Monday afternoon as up to 11 vehicles were involved in a massive collision sending multiple people to hospital. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

17h ago

2:26
Emergency room nightmare highlights hospital staffing crisis

Healthcare workers say GTA hospitals are understaffed and over capacity, leading to marathon wait times. Brandon Choghri speaks with a Vaughan resident who says he and his wife spent 14 hours waiting for treatment, with only one doctor on staff.

19h ago

2:43
Ford government offers $11B in relief for businesses hit by tariffs

The new package offers approximately $9B in tax deferrals to help companies keep employees on board as well as $2B Ontario offered up to what the province calls "safe employers" through WSIB. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

More Videos